Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer dress with North West in Italy 

Kim Kardashian and North West in Italy. Pic credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian strolled the streets of Portofino with her eldest daughter, North West, ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

The newly-blonde Kim, who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim last week, held her daughter’s hand as they navigated past throngs of paparazzi. Kim’s black sheer dress featured a tight waist, mesh sleeve shoulders, and a loose flowing skirt.

While Kim wore loose black material, North wore shades of pink and taupe in a faux-fur and lace ensemble. The sheer-dress-loving family has opted to continue their favorite style, with Kris posing in a green Dolce & Gabbana sheer dress yesterday. The KarJenner squad took over Italy for Kourtney’s third wedding ceremony and received much fanfare.

Kim Kardashian wears sheer black dress with North West

Kim Kardashian walked the streets of Portofino with North West in tow and received a lot of paparazzi and fan attention. Kim, whose boyfriend Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live last night, looked like she was on a mission.

She displayed her nearly 20-pound weight loss in a sheer black gown that was off the shoulder and cinched her waist.

Kim’s SKIMS shapewear was visible underneath her sheer dress. She wore black strappy heels as she strutted down the street.

Kim Kardashian and North West in Italy. Pic credit: MEGA

Kim’s bleach blonde hair was noticeable and contrasted against her dark-colored dress. She and North wore crosses around their necks. Kim’s hair was in bleach blonde locks, which fell past her shoulders, while North rocked braids that fell past her shoulders.

Kim Kardashian and North West in Italy. Pic credit: MEGA

North carried a purse with a long gold chain and sparkles. North opted for a peach corset, sheer coat, lace pants, and white sneakers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With two stylish and high-profile parents, it is no surprise that North showed the same fashionable inclination.

The KarJenners are in Italy for Kourtney’s wedding

One week ago, Kourtney and Travis got married at a Santa Barbara courthouse where Kourtney’s grandma MJ was present.

This week marks an elaborate ceremony that the rest of Kourtney’s family will attend and Kourtney’s third wedding.

Besides Kim and North, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi have all been photographed as they enjoyed Italy. Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, are all in town for the ceremony.

But not everyone was invited to Kourt’s latest wedding. North’s father, Kanye West, was not spotted in Italy– he was allegedly having a sabbatical in Japan. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, was not spotted either.

Kourtney will reportedly get married in a castle ceremony.