Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic weight loss and blonde hair

Kim Kardashian weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian is embracing her new weight loss and bleach blonde hair.

The SKIMS CEO, who lost nearly 20 pounds to fit into a Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala, showed her newly svelte figure in photos. Kim posed in a black halter-neck bodysuit paired with high-waisted bootcut blue jeans.

The reality star posted pictures from her closet, where she was surrounded by glamorous outfits and pairs of sunglasses.

Kim is coming off a few career milestones, including wearing Marilyn Monroe’s historic dress at the 2022 Met Gala and gracing the cover of 2022 Sports Illustrated.

Kim Kardashian posts slimmed down pictures as a blonde

Kim Kardashian shared new photos as a blonde from inside her closet. While her older sister Kourtney Kardashian was getting married to Travis Barker, Kim was posing for pictures.

She was surrounded by couture, as glamorous gowns adorned the dress racks that surrounded her. She lounged on a light-colored couch with a black halter-neck bodysuit that emphasized her petite figure.

Kim wore distressed jeans that came up to her waist and paired the jeans with black heels.

Kim wrote in the caption, “Blondie.”

Several pairs of sunglasses appeared on the couch next to Kim. She tried on a pair in one photo as she pouted for the camera.

Her comments section was largely positive, with fans appreciating her new look.

Kim Kardashian appears on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Kim Kardashian is one of four women gracing the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Other cover girls include Maye Musk, Ciara, and Yumi Nu.

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day complimented all of the women who made the cover and called this year’s magazine the most diverse ever. Day also praised Kim’s attitude and strength in the face of criticism.

She said, “Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically, and unapologetically through the noise.”

Day continued to champion the newest edition of SI Swimsuit.

She said, “The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim.”

Finally, Day shared that the women possessed depth and were more than just beautiful humans. She concluded, “So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it.”

The 2022 SI Swimsuit edition’s release date is Thursday, May 19th.