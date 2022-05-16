Kim Kardashian to wear nude bikini on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 cover

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Sports Illustrated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian graces the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover in a nude bikini.

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Sports Illustrated cover is another milestone for the reality TV star.

Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s historic John F. Kennedy birthday dress earlier this month at the 2022 Met Gala. Her new, bleach blonde hair made headlines, as did her weight loss and decision to wear an archived outfit.

For Sports Illustrated, Kim appeared in the ocean with dark wet hair as she pushed her chest forward and arched her back.

Kim Kardashian graces the cover of 2022 Sports Illustrated

Kim appears on the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit edition–a first for the SKIMS CEO. Representing her shapewear line, SKIMS, the sultry photos were taken before she bleached her hair blonde.

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Cover was photographed by Greg Swales.

The photoshoot took place in the Dominican Republic, and Kim’s team including Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic got the reality star ready for the camera.

According to Yahoo, Kim modeled on top of a motorcycle wearing a black leather G-string bikini by SKIMS.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim also wore a vintage Saint Luis vintage T-shirt that said, “My lawyer can beat up your lawyer,” a nod to Kim’s pursuit of a law career.

The Kardashians star, who managed to keep the Dominican Republic shoot a secret, is likely to break the internet again. Kim’s Paper magazine and Vogue magazine covers were headline fodder for weeks as critics and fans felt strongly about each appearance.

2022 Sports Illustrated cover features multiple women

Kim Kardashian is in good company for the magazine cover in what the magazine calls the most diverse group of women yet.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated cover models include model and mother to Elon Musk, Maye Musk, singer Ciara, and model/musician/fashion entrepreneur Yumi Nu.

SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day sang Kim’s praises and explained the decision to have her grace the cover.

Day said, “Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically, and unapologetically through the noise.”

Day continued to describe this year’s vision of Sports Illustrated. She said, “The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim. So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it.”

The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover comes out on May 19th.