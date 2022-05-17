Kim Kardashian in black G string says, ‘my lawyer can beat up your lawyer’

Kim Kardashian Sports Illustrated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian graced the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Her Dominican Republic photoshoot featured the SKIMS CEO diving into the water, climbing out of the ocean, and posing wet.

The photos, taken before she bleached her hair blonde, took the Internet by storm as the mother-of-four looks gorgeous.

Kim wore a tied-up yellow shirt that revealed her midriff in one photo. Across Kim’s chest read, “my lawyer can beat up your lawyer.”

Kim is no stranger to lawyers, her father was famed attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., and Kim has legal aspirations herself.

The question is, who is Kim’s lawyer?

Kim Kardashian wears a G string; her lawyer can beat up yours

Kim Kardashian surprised the world when she was one of four women picked to model in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Other Sports Illustrated cover girls include Maye Musk, singer Ciara, and Yumi Nu.

Kim shared the photos on her Instagram.

A soaking wet Kim held her yellow t-shirt to show off her taut abs. She wore a black g-string which revealed her curvy hips. She looks at the camera with her wet, dark locks cascading down her sides. Behind Kim are lush greenery and clear blue water.

Kim pouted her lips slightly and drew attention to her wet t-shirt. The t-shirt said, “my lawyer can beat up your lawyer.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, echoed sentiments similar to those on Kim’s shirt. He got a tattoo that said: “My girl is a lawyer.”

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day sang Kim’s praises. She explained, “Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically, and unapologetically through the noise.”

Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer

Kim Kardashian has found another calling– law. The reality TV star began getting involved in famous legal cases.

Kim first found out about Alice in October 2017, and she tweeted about the case, “This is so unfair.”

Alice was in prison for 21 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

Kim worked with President Trump in 2018 to release Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandma who was serving a life sentence.

After Kim met with Trump, he granted Alice clemency.

Her justice aspirations did not stop there.

The final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians saw Kim as she studied for the baby bar exam during the CO-VID 19 pandemic.

Kim failed the baby bar exam three times in two years.

In December, she happily reported she passed the baby bar with an Instagram post. She wrote, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”

Kim continued and explained the process, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Still on her legal journey, Kim’s lawyer can beat up your lawyer.