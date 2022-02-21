Khloe Kardashian spotted wearing Tristan Thompson’s ring on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spend separate time with True Thompson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian debuted another clue that Tristan Thompson is still on her mind.

The Kardashians star, 37, ended her relationship with Thompson after he cheated on her last year. In addition to the NBA star’s infidelity, he had another son with a fitness model named Maralee Nichols. Although he initially denied Nichols’ allegations, a paternity test proved they conceived the child during his 30th birthday celebrations.

Recently, Kardashian recently shared several photos of herself in a tight dress and a fan noticed one significant accessory on her finger that continues to tie her to Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian wore Tristan Thompson’s massive diamond ring to a wedding

On Saturday, Kardashian posted multiple highlights from her friend’s wedding. In addition to publishing the happy couple in her Instagram Stories, the Good American founder also flaunted what she wore for the night. Kardashian posed in a long, dark brown, ruched dress that hugged her body throughout her posts. She added matching gloves, a leopard bag, and diamond hooped earrings.

“No pressure, no diamonds,” True Thompson’s mom captioned the photo slideshow.

Kardashian received multiple encouraging comments from her friends, family, and fans underneath her post. However, one user noticed the Revenge Body host wore the diamond ring Thompson reportedly gave her while they were together.

A commenter wrote, “Is that Tristan’s ring? Pls, no.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently took True Thompson on separate outings

Kardashian isn’t interested in rekindling her romance with Thompson despite wearing his ring.

Even though rumors swirled she’s dating Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, the influencer hasn’t revealed if she’s seeing anyone new. Nonetheless, she and Thompson are both making True’s life as usual as possible. Recently, E! News spotted Kardashian with True and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago West, having a “girls day.”

Before their outing, Thompson also snapped several photos of himself having a date with True. In one image obtained by People, the Chicago Bulls player smiled as he True ate her dinner. Thompson kissed his daughter on the cheek during the second post as she giggled.



The basketball player’s quality time with True came after Nichols’ attorney accused him of doing “nothing to support their son.” Although Monsters & Critics reported that Thompson would pay Nichols, Kardashian, and Jordan Craig $120,000 in child support, Nichols claims she hasn’t seen the funds or Thompson since the paternity lawsuit.