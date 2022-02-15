Maralee Nichols blasts Tristan Thompson, says he’s ‘done nothing’ for their son

Maralee Nichols claims Tristan Thompson has not even met their two-month-old son, Angelou. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

After paternity test results confirmed that Tristan Thompson is, in fact, the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ son, the basketball star made a statement that he would take responsibility for his actions.

At the time, he posted a statement on his Instagram story saying, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

He continued, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

However, Maralee Nichols now claims that Tristan has not been involved with their son.

Maralee Nichols says Tristan Thompson has not met their son

Hollywood Life reports that Tristan Thompson has not met his son Angelou or offered any financial support.

A representative for Maralee said, “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Although he claimed he would support their child, many believe he has no intentions of helping Maralee with Angelou.

Close to the same time that Angelou was born in early December, text messages allegedly from Tristan were obtained where he advised he won’t support the child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The message reads, “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong.”

Then, Tristan allegedly claimed that will be retiring from basketball this year. The text continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

The text messages have not been confirmed to be from Tristan Thompson, but the messages did make fans wonder what the court could potentially make Tristan pay each month in child support.

How much is Tristan Thompson estimated to pay in child support?

According to child support lawyer Morghan Richardson, several factors determine the amount of child support that could be required each month.

Richardson says that the court will look at the income for both parents and the amount of time the child spends with each parent.

Any and all income can be used to calculate child support, including tips, commissions, interest income, and more. The child support that Tristan pays for his other children is also a factor.

Richardson says, “Reports show that his income is about $10mil so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month.”

However, since he is already paying child support for other children, the amount he’s paying in child support reduces the available income used to determine what he would pay for Angelou or any other children. Tristan could argue that he should pay less since he is paying for other children, but it will largely depend on Tristan’s legal team and what is presented to a judge.