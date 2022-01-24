Khloe Kardashian approves of an unfiltered photo from her nanny after kicking Tristan Thompson out

Khloe Kardashian is still ‘really hurt and saddened’ by Tristan Thompson’s new baby. Pic credit: E!

Khloe Kardashian’s nanny shared a filter-free Instagram post while she’s still navigating her drama with Tristan Thompson.

The Revenge Body host and the Sacramento Kings player are reportedly not getting back together anytime soon…if at all. While Kardashian does want to date someone new, Thompson intends to focus on taking care of his new son with Maralee Nichols.

After spending weeks in court regarding the baby’s paternity, Thompson confirmed that he’s the father of Nichols’ baby this month. In addition to his daughter with Khloe, True Thompson, the NBA star has another son, Prince, with Jordan Craig.

While she’s staying away from the drama as much as possible, Kardashian recently rocked a natural look and allowed her nanny, Andreza Cooper, to post the photo.

Khloe Kardashian enjoyed mimosas with True Thompson’s nanny in a makeup-free photo

On Friday, Cooper shared a photo of an outing with Kardashian that she posted on her Instagram timeline. In the post, they attended a restaurant and sipped on blood-orange mimosas.

While wearing a flannel top, Cooper sipped her drink and pointed the camera at Kardashian. The Good American founder threw up a “peace sign” as she tilted her head to one side. In the photo, Kardashian wore a white sweater and a mask on her chin.

“#tbt blood orange mimosas with my boss/goddess/roomie @khloekardashian,” Cooper wrote.

After her nanny’s post, several Reddit fans praised Kardashian for how well she seemingly treats her employees. They also highlighted how Cooper has a close relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Pic credit: @ellectraheart/Reddit

“She’s the only nanny that seems to have an actual relationship with the family,” one user said of Cooper. “Khloe seems like the best employer out of them all.”

Pic credit: @tnc_123/Reddit

“I love that Khloe posts about her nanny and acknowledges that she has one,” another wrote. “I also love that she acknowledges how much her nanny does for True. A lot of celebrities don’t want people to know they have extra help, and it’s just refreshing to see Khloe post about her and from the looks of it treats her well.”

Tristan Thompson reportedly ‘crushed’ Khloe Kardashian’s dreams of moving in together

Cooper’s post of her and Kardashian’s outing comes weeks after Thompson publicly apologized for his transgressions.

In a lengthy Instagram Stories post, he said his actions didn’t reflect the admiration he has for his ex. Nonetheless, Kardashian reportedly never wants to try for a romantic relationship again. Although they allegedly made plans to move in together permanently, Thompson’s paternity drama “crushed” their reunion.

“Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling and is no longer moving in with Khloe.”

“Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan’s actions, and his public apology isn’t helping,” they added. “This has been a tough pill for her to swallow, and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed.”