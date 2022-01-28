Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner may have just confirmed Kylie Jenner’s baby’s sex

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall reportedly shopped for Kylie Jenner while filming The Kardashians. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s recent shopping trip gave fans another clue about Kylie Jenner’s baby’s sex.

In August, Jenner confirmed that she and Travis Scott were having another baby. Before the Instagram reveal, several fans predicted the couple might be expecting. However, like her pregnancy with Stormi Webster, Kylie wanted to keep many details to herself. The beauty mogul’s privacy increased when she took a break from social media after Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival.

Although Jenner has been mum about her new baby’s sex, her famous family has dropped slight hints along the way. Photographers spotted Khloe and Kendall shopping at a baby store earlier this week as Kylie awaits giving birth.

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shopped for baby items while filming The Kardashians

While shooting scenes for their new show on Hulu, The Kardashians, Khloe, and Kendall went to a baby store in Sherman Oaks, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the sisters rocked bold looks during their shopping trip. Khloe wore a tan, SKIMS catsuit, thigh-high Gucci pants, and a matching face mask. Kendall opted for a bright orange and white sweater with a white crop top, black pants, and black platform shoes.

Once they arrived at the store, the sisters began shopping for items for a baby girl. Khloe held several pink and teal boxes of female baby dolls in the photos. Although it’s unclear if the toys were for Kylie, they did consult with their mother, Kris Jenner. Cameras captured Kendall and Khloe talking to Jenner via FaceTime as they shopped.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie opted not to share whether she was having a boy or girl. However, before she became pregnant, she reportedly hoped she and Scott would give Stormi Webster a baby sister.

“Kylie and Travis are stronger than ever,” a source told InTouch Magazine. “They’re madly in love. It’s a really exciting time for them. While they may be known for their off-again, on-again romance, one thing is certain — Travis loves and adores Kylie.”

Did Kylie Jenner already give birth?

When Kylie announced her pregnancy, she was already over three months along. However, neither she nor Scott confirmed the baby’s due date. In December, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, Travis Barker, left an alleged clue that Kylie already had the baby. On Wednesday, the entrepreneur also posed in a tight, pink, and red dress sans baby bump. Nonetheless, Kylie could’ve had the photoshoot before she started showing.

The Kylie Skin founder and Scott welcomed Stormi in February 2018. They’re reportedly excited to raise their children as a couple as they prepare for a second child. In 2019, the couple broke up and had been on and off ever since.

“[They were] going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” an insider told Life & Style of the couple’s reunion. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”