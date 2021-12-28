Travis Barker may have just accidentally confirmed Kylie Jenner had her second baby

Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy in September 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance Travis Barker has Kylie Jenner fans thinking she welcomed her second child with Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced in September 2021 that the couple was expecting another baby. However, as she and Scott continue dealing with the fallout from his Astroworld Festival, Jenner has stopped updating her fans about her pregnancy and limited her social media activity.

Although she sporadically makes any social media posts these days, Jenner’s family still posts on Instagram. In December 2021, Barker’s post possibly hinted at the new baby Kar-Jenner’s birth.

Fans noticed a baby bottle on Travis Barker’s Instagram post amid Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy

On Sunday, Dec. 26, Barker shared a photo via Instagram Stories. In the snap, the Blink-182 performer was watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas in the living room.

While capturing the movie, Barker also flaunted the living room area. The table had several coffee table books and a bouquet of red roses. Additionally, a small pink and white baby bottle was also on display next to a stack of books.

Barker and Kardashian’s fan Instagram page, @kravis4ever, reposted his Instagram Story on its timeline. After noticing the bottle, some supporters inquired if the item belonged to Jenner.

“Has Kylie given birth or not????” one commenter begged. “It maybe [sic] hers.”

Pic credit: @livsearle27/Instagram

While some fans predicted that the bottle was Jenner’s, others predicted a secret pregnancy between Kardashian and Barker. Even though the recently engaged couple reportedly wants a baby together, the bottle could be evidence that they already have one.

Pic credit: _call_me_peach/Instagram

“If they had a baby they definitely covered it extremely well,” one fan said of Kravis.

Kylie Jenner was ‘enjoying her pregnancy in private’ before Astroworld

Despite Barker’s Instagram post, neither Jenner nor Scott has confirmed their baby’s birth. Instead, they’ve avoided social media as much as possible after 10 people died at his festival.

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, ten festivalgoers died of compression asphyxia while attending Astroworld. The event’s crowd surge also left 300 people injured. Although Scott has since made a public apology, he lost out on several endorsements and concert appearances due to his involvement.

After Astroworld, Jenner’s cosmetics line also took a hit, as several former customers vowed to stop using the brand. Her Instagram visibility also slowed down, with her most recent post being of her mom, Kris Jenner. While the Instagram break has more to do with Astroworld, Jenner reportedly planned on having a more private pregnancy when she first learned of the news.

“Kylie is a few months along,” a source told People in August. “She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Jenner and Scott first began dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018. In 2019, the pair broke up but are back together now.