Kylie Jenner upsets fans by posting Kris Jenner on Instagram after Astroworld: ‘We haven’t forgotten’

Kylie Jenner recently promoted Kris Jenner’s new Christmas single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ S_bukley

Kylie Jenner may need to extend her Instagram break following Travis Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hasn’t been on social media much since 10 people died at her boyfriend’s festival in Houston. On Friday, Nov. 5, a crowd surge halted the event and injured several others. Although Jenner attended the festival with her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, they reportedly weren’t harmed by the chaos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently pregnant with their second child.

Following several weeks of silence on Instagram, Jenner posted a photo on her timeline. Instead of posting her, Scott, or Stormi, she highlighted her mother, Kris Jenner’s latest career venture.

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram timeline for the first time since Astroworld

On Friday, Dec. 24, Jenner shared a photo of Kris’ cover for her holiday single. Earlier this month, the momager released a cover of Jingle Bells to stream. The classic tune included Kris on vocals, Kourtney Kardashian on bells, and the Poosh founder’s fiance, Travis Barker on drums.

In Jenner’s Instagram post, she added Kris’s throwback photo in a red, sequined dress. She also wore matching, strappy heels and red nails. Underneath the image, Jenner wrote “merry Christmas eve” and added a gift and three black heart emojis.

Following her post, many of the beauty mogul’s supporters shared that they missed seeing her online. However, others felt it was too soon for Jenner to be on Instagram one month after Astroworld.

Pic credit: @lesyulloa/Instagram

“We haven’t forgotten,” one Instagram commenter said.

“You’re not going to post about the families not having their children with them this Christmas?” another user asked. “Bad taste.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sugarspice29/Instagram

“She posted this to see were you guys still angry at her… obviously you are,” a fan defended Jenner. “Back into hiding, she goes😩 stay strong, Ky.”

Kylie Jenner also flaunted her new pet on Instagram

In addition to posting on her timeline, Jenner gave her fans a glimpse into how her Christmas went. On Christmas Day, she posted a video of her new pet cat while relaxing near the fireplace.

As the cat sat on Jenner’s baby bump, she put one hand on its fur in the Instagram boomerang. According to The Daily Mail, she also posted a photo of a stunning $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch, which possibly represented her Leo astrological sign.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Since Astroworld, Jenner released a statement via Instagram Stories. The beauty mogul claimed neither she nor her boyfriend was “aware” of the fatalities in the post.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Jenner wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or were affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”