Kelly Dodd gets COVID-19 vaccine, RHOC fan calls her out for claiming she already got one


Kelly Dodd in the Bravo Clubhouse.
Kelly Dodd is called out after having claimed she was already vaccinated. Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd is coming under fire once again.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. From the news she wouldn’t be a part of Season 16 to the revelation her teenage daughter, Jolie, tested positive for COVID-19, her name is back in the headlines.

Now, she is being called out for proclaiming she was previously vaccinated after she posted a video of herself getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Instagram.

Kelly Dodd called out by RHOC fan over vaccination claims

On Instagram, Kelly Dodd shared a video of herself receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. She captioned the post, “Vaccination Day! We joined the vaccination club today ! Thanks @cdmdrugs for making it so easy ! #covid # Covidvaccine @jnj”

Interestingly enough, Kelly has been outspoken about her thoughts on COVID-19 and the pandemic. She had come under fire multiple times for holding gatherings without masks, most notably her bridal shower and wedding.

It didn’t take long for followers to come for the former RHOC star. One asked, “No disrespect, but I thought you said you had already received it which is why you were out with your friends unmasked.”

Shortly after that, Kelly Dodd responded, saying, “they were vaccinated and I already was naturally vaccinated because I got Covid [sic]”

Comments on Kelly Dodd's post.
Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly Dodd’s outspoken nature isn’t stopping her

Despite no longer being a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd is still speaking her mind. She has embarked on a social media feud with GG from Shahs of Sunset, blamed Braunwyn Windham-Burke for her firing, and partied it up with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who was also fired from the show.

Season 15 of RHOC was a tough one for the Bravolebrity. She made comments about COVID-19, politics, and race. All of that came back when the reunion aired, and Andy Cohen didn’t let her off the hook. Kelly wasn’t happy about it, and she pushed back against his questions and comments. It wasn’t surprising to learn she wasn’t returning.

What’s next for Kelly Dodd remains unknown. She has frequently been posting on social media and responding to some of the comments she’s been getting. There have been hints she isn’t done with television quite yet, but there hasn’t been any confirmation of projects in the works.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.

