Kelly Dodd confirms daughter Jolie has COVID-19 just after partying on houseboat with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

Kelly Dodd revealed that her 15-year-old daughter, Jolie Dodd tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd revealed that her daughter, Jolie Dodd has COVID-19.

On Sunday, June 20, she took to her Instagram story to reveal her daughter’s illness.

She captured a video of her daughter as she revealed the big news.

“My daughter has COVID. I thought it was over. Do you have COVID? How you feel?” Kelly asked.

Jolie, clearly not thrilled to be on-camera, pleaded for her mom to stop.

However, her mother justified her intent for filming, insisting, “You look so pretty… You do! I made you soup, bread. Drink a lot of water. You look great.”

Kelly, Rick, and Jolie then gathered around the TV later that evening to watch Sixteen Candles.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kelly adheres to the 14 days of quarantine recommended for those directly exposed to someone with COVID-19.

This comes after Kelly posted footage of herself partying on a houseboat with former costar Elizabeth Lyn Vargas that very same day.

Kelly and Elizabeth celebrate RHOC firing

Kelly joined Elizabeth and at least five others out on sea for a day of sailing and drinking.

Elizabeth initiated a toast in honor of herself and Kelly losing their jobs on RHOC.

“Raise your glass to the Real ex-Housewives of Orange County,” Elizabeth cheered as she, Kelly, and the other two women around them clinked glasses.

Kelly then revealed that she was surprised when she got to Elizabeth’s place and saw a new man in her life.

They then walked to the back of the boat, where a Trump flag hung. Elizabeth grabbed her new man, who was sporting a cowboy hat, and they kissed.

After prompting from Kelly, Elizabeth proudly declared, “Save a horse! Ride a cowboy!” In the next slide, the whole boat sang the quote as an anthem.

It is unknown if Kelly knew her daughter had COVID-19.

Her posts from the boat and announcing that her daughter had COVID-19 were only five hours apart.

Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly’s COVID-19 comments may have attributed to her firing

Kelly came under fire ahead of the RHOC Season 15 premiere and during Season 15 about the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly had attended many events maskless during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, including her own bridal party and wedding.

At the beginning of Season 15, she called the pandemic “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

Additionally, during the Season 15 finale, she implied that masks were ineffective and compared it to how pants don’t block out farts.

Hopefully, her daughter Jolie will recover and regain her health following her COVID-19 diagnosis. Her daughter’s illness comes just after Kelly revealed she and her husband Rick Levanthal battled Lyme disease.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus at Bravo.