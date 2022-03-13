Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Last week, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce.

The long divorce was full of hostilities and ended with Kelly paying Brandon just over $1.3 million, with $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024 and $45,601 a month in child support.

However, despite the healthy-sized payout, Kelly is reportedly in a “great place” now that the divorce is finalized.

Kelly Clarkson in a ‘great place’ following divorce

PEOPLE reached out to a source close to Kelly Clarkson and they were informed that the singer is “doing great and facing forward.”

Kelly initially filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

In July 2021, she requested the divorce be finalized to allow both her and Brandon to move on in their new lives.

In August, that was granted, but the battle for money, property, and more was not settled until now.

The source also said that Kelly never “expected the divorce to be so dramatic.”

Kelly Clarkson changing her name

Kelly Clarkson also wants a completely fresh start in her life.

When she married Brandon, she took his last name, and when they divorced, it went back to Clarkson. She used Clarkson as her branding name in music and television, but legally she was Kelly Blackstock while married.

However, she does not want her legal name to be Kelly Clarkson and petitioned the courts to allow her to change her name legally to Kelly Brianne, which is her middle name.

She said it is “who I am” and she wants a fresh start moving forward.

She will remain Kelly Clarkson as a public personality for branding purposes.

Kelly Clarkson ready to leave Hollywood

The divorce meant that Kelly Clarkson lost her Montana home, and she already sold her home in Tennessee.

However, she also doesn’t want to be in Los Angeles anymore, with sources close to her saying she hates it there.

The source said that Kelly “has been working nonstop and is at her wit’s end. L.A. has never been her favorite place, and she’s ready to pack her bags.”

While some fans thought she might be leaving her television roles as a result, that is not likely true.

Kelly still hosts her own daytime talk show, and she will likely return to The Voice this year, but she added a second NBC singing reality show with American Singing Contest as well.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.