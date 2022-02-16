Kelly Clarkson joining new singing reality series with Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg on American Song Contest. Pic credit: NBC

Fans of The Voice have been wondering about the status of the coaches for the upcoming 22nd season.

With all the coaches rumored to leave the show at one time or another, every piece of news adds to the speculation.

Kelly Clarkson’s latest news is one that should add a lot of fuel to the fire.

Kelly is joining a very different music competition series as a host.

Kelly Clarkson joining American Song Contest

Kelly Clarkson has signed on to co-host a new series coming to NBC this year called American Song Contest.

The same team that brought the world Eurovision Song Contest produces this new series on NBC. The producers of The Voice are also involved.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg have signed on to co-host the series, which premieres on Monday, March 21, at 8/7c.

NBC reported that the show will “combine the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song,”

The all-live series will run for eight weeks on Monday nights, concluding on May 9. There will be 56 artists competing in the series.

There will be one contestant from every state in the country and one from each of the five U.S. territories, and one representing Washington, D.C.

They are competing for Best Original Song, and the fans get to vote for the winner. Each contestant will perform a new original song through three stages of the competition.

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision, and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America,” Kelly Clarkson said in the press release.

“I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

If it is anything like Eurovision Song Contest, it should be unlike any other singing competition series on television today.

Netflix released a musical comedy movie with Will Ferrell based on the series titled Eurovision Song Contest, The Story of Fire Saga.

Is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice?

The good news is that American Song Contest is an NBC series and the producers of The Voice are onboard.

This likely means that, out of all four coaches, Kelly Clarkson is the first one that is almost guaranteed to return in 2022.

The only coach expected to leave is Ariana Grande, with Jennifer Lopez rumored as a replacement.

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition series will return to NBC in late 2022. American Song Contest premieres on Monday, March 21, at 8/7c.