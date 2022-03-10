Kelly Clarkson shows off elegant ACM Awards look as Brandon Blackstock divorce settlement is finalized

Kelly Clarkson stunned at the recent ACM Awards ceremony, donning a long, velvety black gown with a sexy chest cut-out and sparkly earrings. ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency



Kelly Clarkson performed at the American Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas on Monday night and had the crowd in awe not only of her incredible vocals but also of her stunning attire.

The powerhouse singer, 39, wowed in a velvet black gown with a sexy chest cut-out, foot-length bottom, and long sleeves.

Pairing the simple yet extremely elegant dress with gorgeous, cascading earrings and flawless nude-hued lips and smoky eyes, Kelly stole the show with her glamorous ensemble.

The singer graced the ACM stage to pay tribute to the great Dolly Parton, giving the crowd a performance of a lifetime with her show-stopping cover of Dolly’s mega-hit I Will Always Love You.

Hitting every high note with the skill and talent fans have come to expect from Kelly since she took home the very first American Idol trophy twenty years ago, Kelly had her fellow celebs cheering wildly at the end of her performance.

Dolly Parton herself appeared to be touched by the powerful tribute, running onto the stage following Kelly’s performance to give the singer a hug while exclaiming “I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off,” as reported on by Hello!

Posting snaps from the night to her Instagram page, Kelly also had fans metaphorically singing her praises as they sent nothing but love out to her.

Kelly Clarkson - I Will Always Love You (Live from the 57th ACM Awards)

“You look stunning all the time Kelly! But dang you wore the heck out of that dress! And a fantastic job on the song too!” wrote one supportive fan, as others chimed in saying, “Kelly you look amazing ❤️🙌🔥,” and “You look amazing and sounded amazing.”

Pic credit: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly’s performance came just a day before she finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

With a successful night behind her, Kelly went on the next day to finalize her divorce from her ex Brandon Blackstock after recently filing to legally change her name.

After a highly-tumultuous two-year journey, Kelly agreed on Tuesday to a settlement, as confirmed by Us Weekly.

Brandon originally requested a whopping $436,000 monthly stipend from the singer for spousal and child support but that amount was turned down and the final agreement landed on a more reasonable monthly amount, if also still quite high.

As per Us Weekly, Brandon gave up ownership of the former couple’s Montana ranch and will be allowed to live at the residence only until June first, while being required to pay Kelly rent of $12,500 a month until then.

In the settlement, the From Justin to Kelly singer will pay Brandon a one-time fee of $1.3 million along with continuing monthly payments in the amount of $45,600 for child support.

Kelly will also be required to pay her ex an additional $115,000 a month in spousal support just until 2024.

The pair first met in 2011 and were engaged one year later, welcoming two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington, during their subsequent seven years together as a married couple.