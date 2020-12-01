Brandon Blackstock net worth 2020: Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband wants $436,000 monthly in support

Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has filed legal documents requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 monthly in support.

The amount includes $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support.

Blackstock is also reportedly asking for $2 million in attorney’s fees.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that a source said Blackstock was being “unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees.”

“Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support per month,” the source said, according to Page Six.

L.A. judge awarded Clarkson primary custody of their children

Blackstock’s filing for spousal and child support comes after Clarkson’s recent good news in the ongoing divorce proceedings.

A Los Angeles County Judge awarded Clarkson temporary primary physical custody of their children.

Blackstock, 43, and Clarkson, 38, share two children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

The judge’s decision to grant Clarkson primary custody means that although both share physical and legal custody, the children will live primarily with Clarkson in Los Angeles.

Blackstock, for his part, reportedly plans to live in Montana. The judge decided he would have to travel to Los Angeles to spend time with their children. The children would also occasionally visit him in Montana.

What is Brandon Blackstock’s net worth in 2020?

Following news that Blackstock has filed legal documents asking Clarkson to pay him $436,000 monthly in support, fans have been searching for information about Blackstock’s net worth.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Brandon Blackstock’s net worth at $10 million.

Celebrity Net Worth also estimates Clarkson’s net worth at about $45 million. She earns a salary of $15 million, according to the website.

Kelly’s father-in-law, Narvel, recently filed a lawsuit against her, alleging that she was owing $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

Who is Brandon Blackstock?

Blackstock is a talent manager born in Forth Worth, Texas, to Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter.

He currently co-manages Starstruck Entertainment, a music management company, with his father, Narvel, who founded the company.

Brandon is also an amateur pilot.

Narvel had served Clarkson’s business manager for many years before she and Brandon married. His company has also managed other music stars, including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts.

Brandon and Kelly reportedly first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 and later reconnected through Narvel in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI.

Blackstone has two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

Blackstock tied the know with Clarkson in 2013 after finalizing his divorce from Ashworth in 2012.

Blackstock and Clarkson clashed while quarantining together

Blackstock and Clarkson’s relationship became very strained while quarantining together in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, according to Elle.

The two had been having problems before and they had hoped they would be able to resolve their differences while quarantining together. But instead, they clashed over multiple issues and were unable to reconcile their differences.

Monsters and Critics reported that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock back in June, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after seven years of marriage.

Just prior to filing for divorce, Kelly Clarkson admitted to Chef Gordon Ramsay that she wanted another child.