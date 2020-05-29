Kelly Clarkson wants another baby, chats with new dad Gordon Ramsay on her talk show about baby fever

Kelly Clarkson has baby fever and she let the world know about when chef Gordon Ramsay appeared on her talk show.

On a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly called up Gordon to begin an interview over Skype. When he answered the call, though, he had a surprise for the American Idol winner.

Kelly Clarkson meets Oscar Ramsay

When Kelly connected with Gordon, he answered the Skype call while holding his new son, Oscar. She had an immediate reaction.

“Oh my gosh, do not do this to me,” said Kelly, before stating, “I so want another child and my husband is like ‘no we have four.'”

Kelly went on to say that, “I know this is a weird statement, but I kinda want to eat your baby. So cute.” She followed up that statement with a lot of laughter.

Later, as the interview shifted to the kitchen and cooking, Gordon carried his camera to the kitchen, where Oscar had been placed in a cute position on the floor.

Kelly chimed in again, “Oh my gosh. So adorable. Do not do this to me. I have baby fever. I want a little baby.”

It was very clear that one-year-old Oscar was tugging at Kelly’s heartstrings through most of the interview as he kept popping into shots with dad Gordon.

Below is a segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show where the host goes all-in on her love for Oscar Ramsay. It’s one of those clips that you have to see for yourself, as it is very clear that Kelly definitely has the baby fever again.

It’s also worth noting that Gordon’s wife pops up near the end of it, letting Gordon know that she too wants another one, even though the couple already has five kids.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have a big family

The Clarkson-Blackstock household is already packed with kids. They have four of them and their names are Savannah, River Rose, Remington Alexander, and Seth.

The couple got married in 2013 and have had two babies – Remmy and River Rose. The two other kids are from Brandon’s previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

Brandon now serves as Kelly’s manager.

In regard to the kids, the last one was born in 2016, which could be why Kelly is starting to have baby fever again. If she gets her way, the family could definitely be making a big announcement in the near future.