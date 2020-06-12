Why is Kelly Clarkson getting divorced? Here’s what we know so far

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are ending their six-year marriage.

According to ET, Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce from her husband-manager Blackstock, 43, in Los Angeles on June 4,

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Clarkson and Blackstock met at an Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsal in 2006 and got engaged in December 2012.

She took to Instagram to announce their engagement and show off her diamond engagement ring.

The couple later tied the knot on October 20, 2013, at a wedding ceremony held at Blackberry Farms in Tennesse.

It was Clarkson’s first marriage but Blackstock’s second.

Clarkson and Blackstock have two kids together: six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander. Blackstock has two children, Seth, 13, and Savanna, 18, from a previous marriage.

Clarkson said it was love at first sight when she met Blackstock

Clarkson has talked about her relationship with Blackstock in the past.

During an appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS FM radio show in October 2012, Clarkson said she fell for Blackstock the first time she met him.

“I was like ‘Dude, I gotta know that guy.’ We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re so getting married,’ I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl.”

She also enthused about her relationship Blackstock during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2012, saying that she was so happy she had hooked up with someone after being single for so long.

“I am not alone for the first time for Thanksgiving and Christmas and I’m very happy… Seriously, I’ve been praying for so long and he’s so great, so I get to spend it with someone… We are totally gonna get married, we love each other.”

She told ET in October 2017 that she had found her “cowboy, a real man that can handle this.”

Clarkson, who serves as a judge on NBC’s singing competition show The Voice, also spoke several times in the past about the strong physical attraction she felt for Blackstock.

So, why is Kelly Clarkson divorcing Blackstock?

Despite her previous glowing comments about her relationship with Blackstock, the first signs of a strain in their relationship came when Clarkson admitted in an October 2017 interview with ET that their busy schedules prevented them from spending more quality time together.

When Blackstock appeared on her Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden, Clarkson admitted they did not have the chance to spend much time together.

“I think it’s difficult because, obviously, I work a lot, and I’m a mom. But we try.”

Clarkson wants more kids, Blackstock doesn’t

Clarkson and Blackstock had been having relationship issues lately. According to a source that spoke with ET, Clarkson wanted more children, but Blackstock didn’t.

She had talked about her desire to have more children when celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay appeared on her show in May.

“I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!'”

A source told ET that the couple decided to call it quits after they both acknowledged their “irreconcilable differences,” and that their busy schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together.