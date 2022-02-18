Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson has decided she doesn’t want to be Kelly Clarkson anymore.

The singer and reality TV star has announced that she intends to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne.

When asked why, she said it is “who I am.”

Kelly Clarkson changing name to Kelly Brianne

Us Weekly confirmed that Kelly Clarkson filed to change her name following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Brianne is the singer’s first and middle name and in the court petitions, she wrote, “My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

A hearing regarding the name change is scheduled for March 28.

This came after Kelly Clarkson’s maiden name was restored to her in August 2021, over a year after filing for divorce.

The divorce was a tough one for Kelly after seven years of marriage. They fought over the settlement, but she ended up giving Blackstock a 5.2 percent share in their Montana home, which equals $908,800.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also will pay $150,000 a month in spousal support.

The couple shares two children, daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. Kelly gained primary custody, and she and Brandon reportedly struggled with the details of their co-parenting duties.

“It’s tough,” Kelly said. “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

Kelly Clarkson ready to leave spotlight behind

The name change from Kelly Clarkson to Kelly Brianne could cause some problems in her marketability, but this might be a personal decision.

Kelly took on Brandon’s name, but she continued to work under the name Kelly Clarkson on her music and television appearances. There is a chance Kelly Brianne would be her legal name, but she would continue to use Kelly Clarkson as her stage name.

Regardless, there have been rumors Kelly is ready to leave Hollywood behind.

A source said that Kelly “has been working nonstop and is at her wit’s end. L.A. has never been her favorite place, and she’s ready to pack her bags.”

However, it looks like she should return to The Voice and also has a co-hosting spot on the upcoming reality show American Song Contest.

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.