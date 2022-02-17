Kelly Clarkson reveals what excites her about new show, American Song Contest

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson got her start on a reality singing competition series, winning the first season of American Idol.

She went on to become one of the most successful coaches in The Voice history, winning 50% of the seasons that she appeared on the show, including the most recent where she led Girl Named Tom to the title.

Now, she is heading out to host a third singing competition series with American Song Contest.

Kelly has finally started talking about the new show.

Kelly Clarkson shares excitement about American Song Contest

American Song Contest is a spin-off from the extremely popular international series Eurovision Song Contest, which itself has featured 65 different contests and 94 live shows.

With Netflix releasing the comedy movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Americans took notice and now are getting their own version.

There will be 56 artists competing in the series, one from every state in the country, one from each of the five U.S. territories, and one representing Washington, D.C.

Kelly called into her own talk show with guest host Tajiri P. Henson, while Kelly is herself quarantining with her kids.

“I’m so excited actually because I didn’t know when we’d be able to talk about it, but apparently I can now,” Kelly said.

She said she was introduced to the show when she was overseas several years ago.

“I’d never heard of it before,” she said. “It was amazing and I thought it was so cool cause all the territories get represented. So they’re finally bringing it over to the states and it’s called American Song Contest – ASC.”

Clarkson said she got the hosting gig with Snoop Dogg thanks to her producers from The Voice.

“So there’s a person representing every state, every part, and they all enter in this competition. The cool thing about it too is that it’s original songs and as a songwriter, I think that’s awesome.”

“The best song wins,” she adds.

Kelly Clarkson Excited To Host 'American Song Contest' With Snoop Dogg

The rules of American Song Contest

As Kelly said, the new show will be different from The Voice and American Idol because the singers are all performing original songs and not cover songs.

There will be solo artists, duos, and groups, and they will be from every genre possible, giving fans a chance to vote on their favorites.

There will be a live competition of three rounds for qualifying, and then the semi-finals, and the grand final, where one state takes home the title.

American Song Contest premieres on March 21 at 8/7c on NBC.