Kelly Clarkson rumored to be ready to leave showbiz behind

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

There have been a lot of rumors about the future coaches on The Voice, and all of the current coaches have been involved in those rumors.

Kelly Clarkson said that she planned to spend more time with her kids this year and less time working.

This made some fans feel she was planning to leave.

However, with The Voice only airing once a year now, it might be what she meant about not needing to be there two times a year.

However, now it sounds like Kelly wants to get out of Hollywood altogether.

Kelly Clarkson wanting to leave showbiz?

Kelly Clarkson broke out thanks to her appearance on American Idol.

She was able to start a huge singing career and went on to become one of the most successful singers from the show.

She also enjoyed mainstream success, both as a coach on The Voice and as the host of her own daytime talk show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, recent reports indicate she is burning out, with her recent divorce adding to the pressure.

A source told OK! that Kelly “has been working nonstop and is at her wit’s end. L.A. has never been her favorite place, and she’s ready to pack her bags.”

Much of this reportedly came because of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Kelly sold her mansion in Nashville, and Brandon is still in their Montana ranch. That leaves Kelly in Los Angeles, which the source said she hates.

“Kelly has always loved the scenic coast of Northern California and has been looking at property around Carmel, where she’s already met a ton of people,” the source said. “A hideaway overlooking the sea sounds like heaven.”

Kelly Clarkson and The Voice

While Kelly Clarkson is part of the rumored exodus from The Voice, expect her to return for the next season.

“I’ve decided this year there’s just going to be a couple changes for me that I can’t say here, but there’s a couple things happening and I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work,” Clarkson said.

However, Kelly is likely to stick with The Voice, and the coach that is likely to leave is Ariana Grande.

Ariana will star in the movie version of the Broadway musical Wicked, which is expected to film at the same time as The Voice.

The NBC series has reportedly reached out to Jennifer Lopez to replace her.

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition should return to NBC in late 2022.