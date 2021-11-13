Katie Thurston is a Swiftie, dedicates this telling song to Blake Moynes after split

Katie Thurston is not interested in reconciliation with Blake Moynes. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ breakup may not have been as mutually loving and respectful as the former The Bachelorette couple’s breakup statement.

Now, Katie is starting to open up a little bit and she’s made it clear that she and Blake are over, forever.

Of course, Katie’s confession came on “Red” day, the day that Taylor Swift’s Red album was released, and Swifties all over the planet spent the day in their feelings, reliving the emotional music.

Katie Thurston gets messy

While enjoying a day of Taylor Swift tunes, Katie Thurston took to her Instagram stories to share that she plans to spend the next 12 days being very messy. And by that, she plans to dedicate one Taylor Swift song each day to one of her The Bachelorette exes.

Unsurprisingly, Katie dedicated day one to her former fiance Blake Moynes. Also unsurprisingly, she offered up the biggest breakup song ever.

On a photo that said “Day 1. Blake,” Katie played Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

That got straight to the point! And despite Blake saying recently that he’s getting “back into a positive headspace,” it seems that Katie had no issue bouncing back.

Not only that, but it doesn’t look like there is any possibility that these two might get back together if Katie’s Day 1 of 12 Days of Messy dedication means anything.

Pic credit: @TheKatieThurston/Instagram

Is Katie Thurston already moving on from Blake Moynes?

The Bachelorette fans saw the red flags when Blake Moynes was working in Africa and Katie Thurston started spending time with another man from her season, John Hersey.

It came as no big surprise when Katie and Blake jointly announced their split soon after and now, The Bachelorette fans want to know what is going on with Katie and John.

In fact, Katie has even come out to admit that she gets some “wild DMs” from fans asking about John Hersey and whether he and Katie are going to become the next Bachelor Nation couple.

We’ll have to wait and see which song Katie dedicates to John if he gets one at all. In the meantime, she’s already revealed that the Day 2 of the 12 Days of Messy will go to Andrew Spencer and we can’t wait to see what she has to say about him.

Pic credit: @TheKatieThurston/Instagram

After all, Andrew is the guy that wrote that super sweet note about how he’d be waiting. Then, when Katie decided to keep him around, Andrew turned her down.

More recently, after Katie and Blake announced their breakup, Andrew made it clear that the door is closed on a Katie Thurston relationship. So he couldn’t have been too sincere about that note after all.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.