Katie Thurston admits to receiving wild DMs surrounding John Hersey relationship rumors

Bachelor Nation is eager to see Katie Thurston and John Hersey become more than friends. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston may be newly single after her quick split from ex-fiance Blake Moynes, but The Bachelorette fans are hoping Katie won’t be single for long.

Since meeting John Hersey on The Bachelorette, Katie has shared several photos and videos from their outings and the two appear to have built quite a solid friendship, with Katie even encouraging ladies to slide in John’s DMs earlier this year.

However, many The Bachelorette fans have begun to speculate and hope that Katie and John would explore a romantic relationship, and it seems Katie has addressed the fan response to her special bond with John Hersey.

Katie Thurston posts a photo with John Hersey and reveals receiving wild DMs

Although John Hersey’s time on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette was unexpectedly short-lived, he still seemed to capture the hearts of Bachelor Nation and even Katie herself.

Katie sent John home during week two of The Bachelorette which shocked fans who were led to believe that John would make it into her final four, according to spoiler source Reality Steve. It was a rare moment of spoilers being way off and many fans who loved John’s smiley aura demanded justice for John after his seemingly premature elimination.

Katie and John appeared to rekindle since the show and are known to spend time together often. Even shortly before announcing her breakup with Blake Moynes, Katie was with John for a game night while Blake was away in Africa.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Recently, Katie took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback video of John Hersey. She then shared another photo of her and John Hersey holding playing cards and amusedly wrote, “Y’all getting wild in my DMs” along with a laughing emoji.

It seems after seeing Katie’s throwback video with John, fans flooded Katie’s DMs to voice their desire for Katie and John to become a couple.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie says internet rumors helped her relationship with John Hersey

Many comments under some of Katie’s social media posts feature The Bachelorette fans pushing for Katie and John to become more than friends and feeling confident that the two have a spark that could put them on the path to a romantic connection.

A few months ago, Katie acknowledged the John Hersey rumors after hanging out with him in California. Katie joked that internet rumors are what led to her and John becoming dear friends.

The Bachelorette fans continue to look for clues that Katie and John may be dating through the posts Katie shares. Some posts of Katie with John’s dog and receiving a bouquet of flowers have added fuel to the relationship rumors.

Meanwhile, Katie has stated that she and Blake are still on good terms but had to step away from the relationship to pursue their own happiness. It seems John Hersey is someone who makes Katie genuinely happy as a friend, and perhaps more than friends in the future.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.