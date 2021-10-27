Andrew Spencer reveals whether he’s still ‘waiting’ for Katie Thurston after Blake Moynes breakup

Andrew Spencer left a letter for Katie Thurston saying he’ll “be waiting” on The Bachelorette, and fans are wondering if he’s still interested. Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer revealed whether he’s still into Katie Thurston now that she and Blake Moynes are officially broken up.

Following his dramatic breakup with Katie on the show, he left a note for her that read, “If you change your mind…I’ll be waiting.”

Katie chased after him and even considered asking him back on the show, but he ultimately decided to leave.

Now that Katie and her final pick Blake are no longer together, The Bachelorette fans are wondering if Andrew’s still “waiting.”

Andrew Spencer reveals if he’s open to dating Katie Thurston

Andrew addressed the matter in his story by sharing a meme that riffed on his heartfelt letter.

The first part of the letter was the same, reading, “If you change your mind…”

However, the second part of the letter was edited to read, “imma leave the door open.”

He responded positively to the meme writing, “Okay this is funny.”

He then revealed if he has been “waiting” for Katie or if he left “the door open.”

He wrote, “That chapter is closed for everyone in my DMs asking. I wish them both well.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

Unfortunately, it seems that Andrew has moved on. If Katie decides to look back at her Bachelorette contestants for prospects, she can cross Andrew off the list.

However, Michael Allio is still a candidate. Additionally, the Bachelorette star has stayed in touch with contestant John Hersey.

In fact, he kept her company while Blake was traveling for work.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have broken up

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have broken up several months after their engagement.

The two released a joint statement on Instagram announcing their breakup.

Katie’s post featured a black and white picture of her and Blake.

She also shared that she and Blake broke up because they realized they’re “not compatible.”

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” she explained.

Blake and Katie knew they would have a difficult road ahead of them, just as Katie’s Aunt Lindsay infamously warned.

Blake lives in Canada while Katie resides in the United States. Additionally, Blake has to travel frequently to Africa for his wildlife management job.

Unfortunately, the Bachelorette Season 17 couple couldn’t overcome these obstacles.

The Bachelorette Season 18 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.