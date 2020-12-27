Katie Conrad is engaged! MAFS alum shares Christmas Eve engagement news

This year Married at First Sight alum Katie Conrad definitely got a Christmas gift she wasn’t expecting.

Christmas Eve brought the surprise of a new diamond ring for her finger.

Katie is newly engaged to her Air Force captain boyfriend Brandon Eaves.

Even though her marriage with partner Derek Sherman didn’t work on the Lifetime show, she says it ultimately made her realize what she wants and needs from a relationship.

2020 was good for Katie

Derek and Katie left the show still married but one of her biggest complaints was the lack of an emotional connection.

Katie’s season Premiered on January 1, 2020, and a year later – she’s finally healed and happier than ever after the experience.

Announcing the excitement with a post on Instagram, she wrote, “If you told me at the beginning of 2020 that this was how it would end, I’d never believe you. Although this year has definitely not been easy for anyone, for me it’s been the best one yet.”

Several media outlets have reported that the mental health professional found love on the popular dating app Hinge.

“This year brought me my best friend, my person, the love of my life, and the person I’ll continue to choose forever. Life is so unpredictable and so amazing. I can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store, but mostly I can’t wait to be your wife,” she continued on the post.

Fellow Washington DC star Taylor Dunkin joked, “Proof that there’s good Brandon’s in the world 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I love @brandonzeaves for you ❤️ I’m just excited for y’all ❤️ I love love.”

More messages of congratulations were followed up from season 10 alums like Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice and Jessica Studer.

Another MAFS alum announced a new partner AND baby

While 2020 wasn’t the greatest year for obvious reasons, another MAFS bride recently announced finding her happiness.

In a post on Instagram, Jasmine McGriff recently dropped major news that not only did she find love – but recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy right before Christmas.

Who do you think is the next Married at First Sight alum to have a child?

Married at First Sight returns for Season 12 on Wednesday, January 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime.