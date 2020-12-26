Jasmine McGriff shocks MAFS fans on Christmas Day, revealing she has a man and a new baby

Jasmine McGriff must have been channeling Kylie Jenner for the last nine months because the Married at First Sight alum dropped a bomb on her fans on Christmas Day.

It turns out that, in the short time since Season 8 of MAFS ended, Jasmine did manage to find love and just never told the world about it.

Then, adding to her Christmas surprise, Jasmine revealed that she spent the past nine months pregnant.

Welcome to motherhood, Jasmine!

Jasmine shared possibly the biggest Married at First Sight surprise ever when she took to social media to share a special holiday post with her fans.

In it, Jasmine is pictured wearing a gorgeous, full-length red dress and surprisingly, she is showing off a baby bump. But the surprises didn’t end there.

In a lengthy message to her fans, Jasmine wrote, “What a year? This has truly been the year of unpredictable circumstances. I started this year off, accomplishing goals I’ve had for over 10 years; but when COVID showed it true colors, this allowed for a new goal to present itself…LOVE!”

She continued, “I’ve found a new love for affection, for completing tasks, and for family and friends. I was shocked to discover that I was growing my own sonflower but overwhelmed with love and support from those closest to me during such a rough time.”

That’s right, Jasmine not only found herself a much better-suited partner but she also got pregnant during quarantine.

Jasmine continued her message as she directed her words to her new relationship, “To the love of my life, you have shown me more love than I’ve EVER experienced before. The way you care for me and your prince should be rewarded with gold. You are everything to us!”

Then, she dropped the bomb.

“PS…I had a healthy baby boy on 12/22/20…” Jasmine concluded the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine ThaQueen (@jasminemcgriff88)

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Married at First Sight fans definitely want to know more. So far, we still have no idea who this new man in her life is or even what he looks like. She has done a pretty amazing job of keeping this entire chapter of her life a secret until now.

MAFS stars are excited about Jasmine’s baby news

It seems that a few Married at First Sight stars were just as surprised to hear about Jasmine McGriff’s baby news as the rest of us were.

Iris Caldwell was first to weigh in, writing, “OMGGGGGGGGG😍😍 congrats mama I’m so happy for you!!!!!!!”

She was followed by Ashley Petta, who offered up a simple, “Congrats!”

It’s not clear who, if anyone, from the Married at First Sight world knew about Jasmine’s pregnancy beforehand. What is clear though is that she definitely didn’t tell anyone on social media about her exciting news until Christmas and it was quite a surprise for many.

Other MAFS news

Those who are looking to get their Married at First Sight fix don’t have much longer to wait. Hot on the heels of MAFS: New Orleans will be Season 12 in Atlanta, which begins on January 13.

The new MAFS couples have already been announced, and it looks like this will be an interesting season with five new marriages to follow.

Married at First Sight returns for Season 12 on Wednesday, January 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime.