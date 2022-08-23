Kathryn Dennis looks unrecognizable in throwback photo

Kathryn Dennis shared a throwback photo of her as a girl. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis has pulled off various looks since she debuted on Season 1 of Southern Charm.

From her signature red hair to the blonde locks she has while Season 8 is airing, the reality TV star isn’t scared to try new things.

Over the weekend, Kathryn shared a throwback photo from when she was a little girl.

Her daughter Kensie is her twin, as she’s proved by sharing the photos of the two of them together.

While Kathryn continues to fight for her kids, she decided a little throwback was in order.

Little Kathryn Dennis doesn’t resemble the Kathryn that Southern Charm viewers know, though.

Kathryn Dennis shares throwback photo

On her Instagram stories over the weekend, Kathryn Dennis shared a “then” photo with her followers.

She changes up her looks a lot, including the use of wigs, so comparing the younger version of her to how she appears now isn’t easy.

As a kid, the Southern Charm star had more strawberry blonde hair, not the bright red she is synonymous with.

Her face looked a bit different, with the kid version showing off her freckles a bit more. It looks like Kathryn covers them up with makeup more than she doesn’t.

Kathryn Dennis continues to fight for her kids

Southern Charm has documented Kathryn Dennis’ journey to motherhood. Viewers watched as she got involved with Thomas Ravenel, and the two welcomed Kensie and Saint together throughout their tumultuous relationship.

Kathryn opened up about losing custody of her kids to Thomas earlier this year. She talked about how much time she spent with her kids, how she paid for their travel back to Charleston to see her, and other things about the ongoing battle, without revealing too much.

For his part, Thomas threw shade at the things his ex was saying, revealing his job was to protect his kids. He is no longer part of Southern Charm and moved significantly far away from Charleston with his kids.

Kathryn was in a long-term relationship with Chleb Ravenell, but things ended while the show was filming. He believes she used her kids as an excuse to break up with him, though she denies that.

The Southern Charm reunion will be filmed soon. It will be almost a year since Season 8 was filmed. There will likely be plenty of questions for Kathryn about her kids and her relationship with Chleb.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.