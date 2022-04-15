Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis shows off ‘twin’ daughter Kensie’s makeup skills

Kathryn Dennis and her daughter look like twins. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis shows off her daughter, Kensie’s makeup skills.

The reality TV star loves sharing pictures of her children when she has them, and this time she bragged about her little girl and the cute makeup she recently did.

Viewers watched as Kensie was conceived and born while the show was airing, so it’s special for some to watch her grow up.

Southern Charm fans call Kensie Kathryn Dennis’ ‘twin’

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself alongside Kensie and the makeup looks they were wearing. Kensie proudly showed off the look she created for herself on the second slide.

Kathryn Dennis wrote, “Mini me loves to play with makeup when she comes to our home. Love to see her embrace the girly side that she has always had. Sweet girl just wants to be like Mom..😭 All these years I’ve never been able to master eyeliner but lil sweet pea did AND she got ROYGBIV with it. I see u queen 👑”

The comment section of the Southern Charm star’s post was filled with compliments about Kensie’s skills and plenty of love.

One thing is for sure, though. Kathryn’s followers can’t get over how much the mother and daughter duo look like twins.

One commenter wrote, “She is your literal twin ❤️”

Another said, “She is your twin. Beautiful! 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

And yet another chimed in with, “Shes growing up so fast. Shes splitting image of her gorgeous mom.”

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm Season 8

Kathryn Dennis will be back for Season 8 of Southern Charm. She’ll be joined by Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, John Pringle, and Leva Bonaparte. Naomie Olindo will also be back after a season away.

Since Kathryn doesn’t have custody of her daughter and son, it’s unlikely they will appear on the show. However, Kathryn was dating a man named Chleb Ravenell, and their relationship will likely be a part of her storyline. They have since split, though, so it could be interesting.

Being a mom is important to Kathryn Dennis. She shows off her children at every turn and recently rocked her “mom bod” in a sexy bikini shot. Kensie and Saint are often present on her social media when they are spending time with her.

As viewers wait for Southern Charm to return, they can keep up with Kathryn by following her on social media.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.