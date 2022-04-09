Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis shows off her ‘mom bod’ in sexy bikini

Kathryn Dennis stuns in a teeny black bikini. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Southern Charm may not be airing, but Kathryn Dennis is the star of her own show.

The mom of two posed in a teeny tiny bikini on a lounge chair.

It’s clear the photo wasn’t filtered or altered, making it even more impressive.

Kathryn Dennis praised for showing off ‘mom bod,’ not covering stretch marks

As soon as the Southern Charm star shared the black bikini photo, her comment section lit up with praise.

Kathryn Dennis captured her photo, “I been a G, throw up the L, AM.O.R.O.U.S. And I can put myself in first class 🍦”

One commenter wrote, “Rock that mom bod 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #goals”

Several other comments were filled with little remarks and plenty of fire emojis.

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

More followers commented that Kathryn shared her real body, complete with the stretch marks she earned while carrying her two little ones.

One wrote, “Wow. Stunning. Love to see your beautiful fair skin and gorgeous stretch marks. ❤️”

Another said, “Yes!!! The real mom body 😍 thank you brave mama”

And one more chimed in with, “Yay!!! Normalize stretch marks!!! 👏😍”

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

What’s in store for Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm?

As Southern Charm viewers wait for a premiere date to be announced, some spoilers have leaked about what to expect.

Kathryn Dennis hasn’t had an easy time on Southern Charm. She’s lived her life in the public eye as her relationship with Thomas Ravenel played out, including birthing his two children. The two have been in custody battles off and on since their split, and the most recent one didn’t end in her favor.

She dated Chleb Ravenell for a while, but the two split. It’s unclear whether their relationship will be a part of Southern Charm, but she did share some things between them on social media. They ended things last November when the show was still in production.

With the return of Naomie Olindo, the dynamic should be interesting. She walked away from the show after Season 6 to continue her relationship in private, and when that ended, she returned to film Season 8.

Even though viewers are waiting for the show’s return, Kathryn Dennis has entertained fans with her sexy social media photos, including one of her wearing a blonde wig and green workout attire.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.