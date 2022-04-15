Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy flaunts curves in white thong

Madison LeCroy shows off her buns. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Southern Charm star Madison Lecroy is letting her buns hang out.

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself from behind, wearing a white thong and white shirt while promoting SKIMS.

It’s a reality TV mashup with Southern Charm’s Madison promoting the company The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian runs.

Madison LeCroy shows off her buns

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy posed in her SKIMS. She is wearing a white shirt and matching white thong, seemingly still on vacation.

It’s clear she wasn’t her own photographer, as it was likely her fiance, Brett Randle.

She captioned the photo, “Nothing but @skims”

The comment section was lit up with plenty of praise for Madison’s body.

One commenter trolled the Southern Charm beauty, writing, “It’s Good Friday Madison”

Madison didn’t skip a beat when she responded, “@thescreenshotfolder & this is what the good lord gave me 😇”

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Madison has shown off “what the good lord” gave her. She often poses in bikinis, showing off the body she works hard to maintain.

Madison LeCroy and Southern Charm Season 8

Madison LeCroy is back for Season 8 of Southern Charm. As viewers wait for the new season, rumblings of big drama have already been put into the universe.

It’s unclear what her storyline will be, but it won’t center around her relationship with Brett Randle. She chose to keep that separate, as the show’s last two seasons have shown her what relationships and reality TV can do. After all, Madison was Austen Kroll’s girlfriend when she joined the show, which didn’t end well.

For Season 8, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and John Pringle will be joining Madison. Fan-favorite Naomie Olindo will return after a season away, and rumor has it, she doesn’t skip a beat with the cast.

As Madison waits for Southern Charm to begin airing, she is living her best life. She spends a lot of time with her son and fiance, living for her family. There are plenty of vacation pictures on her social media, including plenty of beach shots of Madison in bikinis.

Season 8 of Southern Charm has not been given a premiere date, and no trailer has been released. Those are expected in the next couple of weeks, following the wind-down of some of the Housewives franchises on the network.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.