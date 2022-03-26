Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis stuns in blonde wig and green workout attire

Kathryn Dennis debuted a new look. Pic credit: Bravo

Kathryn Dennis is a woman of many looks, as she has changed her hair several times over the years.

The fiery redhead is best known for her signature red locks, though she went blonde a while back, and it was a good look on her.

As Season 8 of Southern Charm is heavily anticipated, Kathryn decided to change up her look once again. She donned a long blonde wig on Instagram, pairing it with a green workout outfit, showing her fit physique.

Kathryn Dennis goes blonde again

Over on Instagram, Kathryn Dennis shared several photos of herself in a blonde wig and a few in a red-haired wig.

Had she not mentioned the wigs in the caption of her post, no one would be any wiser.

The Southern Charm star seems content and happy in the photos, which hasn’t always been the case. She went through a lot being in the public eye, including a high-profile on-again-off-again relationship with Thomas Ravenel, which produced two children.

In her comment section, Kathryn caused quite the stir, with followers mentioning how great she looks, and several fire emojis were used.

What will Season 8 of Southern Charm hold for Kathryn Dennis?

As one of the only Southern Charm OGs remaining, Kathryn Dennis will be back for another season. Much of her adult life has played out on the hit Bravo show, and some of it wasn’t so good.

She has grown up a lot and appears to have more control of her life these days.

Southern Charm began filming last fall and wrapped in December. During that time, Kathryn split from her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell. They reportedly ended things in November, which begs the question of whether he will be featured on the show and for how long. The two were very public on social media, so viewers hoped to see some of that dynamic play out on the show.

As of now, Season 8 of Southern Charm doesn’t have a return date. It’s expected to return with the summer lineup, though it could be later this spring too. There is plenty of drama expected, especially with the news that Leva Bonaparte unfollowed several of her castmates after the finale wrapped.

While Southern Charm fans wait for the new season, Kathryn Dennis is busy showing off her toned body and long blonde locks.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.