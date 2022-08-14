Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel speaks out about ‘protecting’ his children, shades Kathryn Dennis

Thomas Ravenel believes he is protecting his kids. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Thomas Ravenel threw some shade at Kathryn Dennis, following her speaking out about the custody battle they are locked in.

Earlier this year, Kathryn lost custody of her children to Thomas, something that had happened before. While it was believed the reason behind it wasn’t going to be revealed, the redhead did speak out a little bit about what went down.

Kathryn revealed that the kids were taken away because she failed a drug test. The Southern Charm star had previously battled marijuana addiction, which was discussed during the cast trip to Colorado a few seasons ago.

Throughout the interview, she threw shade at Thomas, revealing her visits were always supervised. Kathryn confirmed she was responsible for paying for the transportation from their home in Aiken, South Carolina, to Charleston, where she resides.

Southern Charm viewers have watched as things progressed between Kathryn and Thomas when Season 1 debuted. Their torrid love affair produced Kensie and Saint, but they weren’t enough to save the relationship.

Their relationship was up and down, and some would even say toxic. Kathryn has always believed Thomas used the kids as a leveraging tool, but he seems to think he is following the duty of protecting his children, even if it is from their mother.

Thomas Ravenel speaks out about being ‘lied about’ and ‘attacked’

On Twitter, Thomas Ravenel sent out a shady tweet that seemingly referred to Kathryn Dennis opening up on a recent podcast appearance and the backlash he’s received based on what she said.

He wrote, “I take it as a badge of honor that I don’t give way to being hated, lied about and attacked for fulfilling my most sacred and moral obligation: protecting my children!”



Thomas has largely moved on from the spotlight after he was dropped from Southern Charm following an incident with his children’s nanny.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s relationship took over Southern Charm

The volatile relationship wasn’t only a problem for Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel.

Southern Charm stars Cameran Eubanks and Naomie Olindo often discussed the chaos that ensued around the redhead and former politician.

When they reconciled briefly, she became pregnant with their second child. That stirred up more drama, and things continued to escalate.

Things are still not resolved between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel. He feels he is doing what is right for his kids, even if their mother doesn’t see it that way.

