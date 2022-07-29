Kathryn Dennis speaks out about Cameran Eubanks, says ‘eff her’

Kathryn Dennis slammed former Southern Charm costar, Cameran Eubanks. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis and Cameran Eubanks started Southern Charm at the very beginning.

They weren’t friends, especially in the earlier seasons. However, Cam did try to be kind to Kathryn toward the end of her stint on the show.

Drama seemed to follow them, and with the situation between Kathryn and Thomas Ravenel being so volatile, being around them was hard for many of the cast members.

Cameran left following Season 6, as did Chelsea Meissner, who was slightly more cordial to Kathryn.

Though he no longer films, things have progressively worsened between Kathryn and Thomas. She recently opened up about why she lost custody of her two kids and how often she can see them.

During the same conversation, Kathryn also opened up about Cameran and where they stand today.

Kathryn Dennis slams Cameran Eubanks

While appearing on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister, Kathryn Dennis opened up about her feelings regarding Cameran Eubanks and what happened between them on Southern Charm.

The feelings were a bit of a mixed bag. While Kathryn didn’t feel any love was lost, she described what she thought Cam should have done for her.

She wanted a more nurturing Cameran instead of the more judgmental one she believed she got.

Kathryn said, “To be a mother, a woman older than me period, to watch me at 21 go through all this…I was naïve, she could have guided me or helped me, stepped in, and cared. But she didn’t. So, Eff her. I’m not saying something’s wrong with her, we’re just different, and I realize that now.”

Interestingly, the two were never close, so why Kathryn believed Cameran should have guided her and helped her through the mess is puzzling. Everyone mentioned how uncomfortable things were between Thomas and Kathryn, so it’s possible Cam just didn’t want to get involved.

Who did Kathryn Dennis get support from?

Ironically, the men from the Southern Charm cast supported Kathryn Dennis as she dealt with everything Thomas Ravenel threw at her.

Craig Conover has always been protective of Kathryn, so that wasn’t terribly shocking to hear. However, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose standing by her side was slightly more surprising.

As Season 8 airs, Kathryn seems more integrated with the cast members, except Naomie Olindo. There’s still bad blood there, which may never get cleared up.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.