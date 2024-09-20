Kate Chastain opens up about ‘amazing’ bond with other Below Deck moms

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has opened up about the bond she shares with other moms from the hit yachting franchise.

Kate welcomed her son Sullivan in May 2023.

The reality TV star loves nothing more than being a mom to her only child.

However, as we know, it takes a village, and Kate has one in her Below Deck family.

The franchise has several moms, many of whom are single moms, just like Kate.

Recently, Kate shared which Below Deck mothers she has bonded with since welcoming her son.

Kate Chastain opens up about her ‘amazing’ bond with other Below Deck moms

Speaking with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Kate got real about her Below Deck mom village, which includes Below Deck Med alum Jessica More.

The Season 5 star welcomed her daughter Charli Ella in October 2022. Jessica and Charli live in Florida not far from Kate and Sullivan.

“[Jessica’s] daughter, Charlie, is a little bit older than Sullivan. So she was the person I could [and] still can message at any time and be like, ‘OK, you just went through this, what should I expect?’ So that’s been amazing. She’s been so helpful,” Kate expressed.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has also become a mom friend to Kate. Dani is mom to 3-year-old daughter Lilly.

Faye Clarke from Below Deck Adventure shocked fans with the news she was a first-time mom in November 2023 after giving birth to her daughter Brianna.

“[Faye] DM’d me letting me know she was pregnant and she was doing it on her own… asking me for advice and all that,” she shared with the outlet.

Kate Chastain and Hannah Ferrier rekindled friendship after becoming moms

Being a mom helped Kate rekindle her friendship with Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier. Hannah is the mom of an almost four-year-old daughter, Ava. The two chief stews had a falling out but did reconnect when Kate had her son.

“I think what’s really lovely is Hannah Farrier and I have been chatting again and we kind of didn’t talk for a while. But us both being moms brought us back together. So that’s been a nice new development,” Kate spilled.

Life sure looks different for many Below Deck alums, including Kate Chastain. However, having a child hasn’t stopped Kate from doing her thing in the reality TV world.

Kate’s featured on the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, appearing with Aesha Scott, and they are killing.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.