Below Deck Med’s Ellie and Bri slam Aesha for ‘demoralizing’ stew meeting

Below Deck Med stars Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller are hitting back at Aesha Scott for the stew meeting where they got dissed.

From the second stew, Carrie O’Neill joined the Mustique crew; Ellie was feeling jealous and insecure about her status in the crew.

Aesha added fuel to Ellie’s fire when she gave Carrie mad props for being so quick at cleaning.

The chief stew pointed out it has taken Ellie and Bri longer to do things throughout the season.

That scene was revisited during the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show.

It should surprise no one that Aesha doubled down on her words.

Bri and Ellie, though, were happy with the diss or Carrie stealing their thunder.

Below Deck Med star Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich and Bri Muller slam Aesha Scott’s ‘demoralizing’ meeting

Ellie didn’t mince words when reacting to Aesha, praising Carrie while criticizing Ellie and Bri, who have been working all season long.

“That meeting was demoralizing, actually,” Ellie expressed. “I know that Aesha was trying to get us to do better. It just kind of crushed our spirits. I mean, you cannot tell crew members who’ve been busting their ass for the entire charter season that they need to be as fast as someone who’s just got here.”

Bri agreed with Ellie, taking issue with Aesha putting them down while giving props to someone who has been there for one charter.

“I mean, she was basically just telling Ellie and I that we’re f***ing slow. But, like, it is kind of hard to match that pace when she’s had all this rest time, and we’ve been working a whole season. Like, you can’t expect us to be like hyperactive Duracell bunnies like she was,” Bri hit back.

Aesha Scott and Carrie O’Neill react to Below Deck Med stew meeting

During the Season 9 After Show, Aesha didn’t take back anything she said during that meeting. She again gave mad props to Carrie for being a real yachtie who’s good at her job.

“She reminded me of me when I was like the hungriest, thirstiest second stew ever and just sprinted all day. If I started the season with Carrie, I don’t think I would’ve been stressed once,” Aesha expressed.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Carrie clapped back at Bri and Ellie for being upset at the meeting, claiming they should look at their work ethic.

Only one episode remains in the Below Deck Med but the drama is not subsiding. Aesha and Ellie clash, which means this season is going out with a bang, so tune in to see how it all ends.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.