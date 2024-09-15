Below Deck Med executive producer opens up about ‘dud’ casting, claims ‘some people freak out’

Below Deck Med Season 9 has fans buzzing about certain cast members being a production plant.

Each season in the Below Deck world, viewers are convinced a crew member was put there on purpose to create drama by production.

However, according to Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi, that isn’t the case.

The powers that be do not create drama or add cast members for a certain storyline.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher echoed that when she shut down claims, the hit yachting franchise was scripted.

This week, Nadine set the record straight on casting and why sometimes it doesn’t work out as production hopes.

Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi opens up about casting

Nadine appeared on Melissa Rivers’ Group Text podcast to dish all things Below Deck. After all, she has been around since day one, helping launch the Below Deck with 51 Minds.

During her time in the franchise, Nadine participated in the casting process for 27 seasons of the OG show and its various spin-offs.

The only franchise she didn’t cast for was Below Deck Adventure which was because 51 Minds was not the production company on that show.

When talking with Melissa, Nadine gave insight into that, including how some “duds” make it through to become cast members.

“That has happened so many times,” she stated, adding so many times a person’s “work hard, play hard” attitude shinned during the interview process.

However, when the cameras start rolling, everything changes, and cast members are known to panic or freeze up once filming begins.

“Some people freak out because they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I sign up for? How is this going to affect my life?’ And some people are just, I mean, they’re just silent. And I’m like, ‘What happened? You were so funny and outgoing,'” Nadine expressed.

Unlike other shows, where producers can fire cast members that are not working out, on Below Deck, since the cast members are working yachties, the only person who can fire them is the captain.

Nadine Rajabi reflects on how Below Deck casting has changed

When Below Deck premiered back in 2013, Nadine admitted the cast was just yachties looking to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and then go back to working on a yacht.

It’s not like that today.

“I think it’s lost its innocence,” Nadine said. “They want to come to be reality stars. And I think that’s the problem of what is happening in all of reality right now.”

Nadine’s interview comes hot on the heels of her announcing that she’s leaving 51 Minds and the Below Deck universe behind for a new opportunity.

In August, Nadine became the Executive Vice President of Unscripted at Blink49 Studios.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med is coming to an end. What’s up next remains a mystery because, as of this writing, a premiere date for any new Below Deck season has yet to be announced.

In fact, the rumor mill is buzzing that the Below Deck franchise is headed for a hiatus on Bravo, and you can read all about it here.

