Below Deck Med star Carrie O’Neill drags Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller to defend Aesha Scott

Below Deck Med newbie Carrie O’Neill isn’t here for Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich taking aim at Aesha Scott.

Carrie and Aesha bonded very quickly when the blonde stew joined the team for the final two charters.

In fact, the Scottish beauty defended the chief stew while dissing her colleagues.

It’s no secret that Ellie and Bri have struggled all season long, but they recently placed some of that blame on the chief stew.

Carrie, though, came to Aesha’s defense after Bri and Ellie got upset when Aesha gave Carrie mad props during a meeting.

On the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Carrie didn’t hold back sharing her feelings about her crew members.

Below Deck Med star Carrie O’Neill drags Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich to defend Aesha Scott

“It was kind of the truth. If they were going to get upset about it, well then, work faster. Then, [Aesha] wouldn’t have anything to say to you,” Carrie shared.

The stew then weighed in on how long it took Ellie to put up decorations. Below Deck Med fans saw the group run out of decorating time because of Ellie’s slowness and desire to boss people around.

“I’ve never seen someone take the length of time it took [Ellie] to decorate the ship. I’m like, ‘What the f**k are you doing? Are you making these decorations first and then putting them? They’re coming in bags. Take them out the bags, you’ve got the theme ready to go. This is not hard,” the stew dished.

Carrie had words for Bri, too, making it clear she didn’t see much of a work ethic either from Bri or Ellie from the moment she boarded the Mustique yacht. According to the new stew, Ellie and Bri’s lack of work ethic is what led to Aesha not taking breaks until Carrie joined the team.

Below Deck Med’s Carrie O’Neill reveals what her costars can improve on

Last night, Carrie appeared on Watch What Happens Live for the first time to dish all things Below Deck Med. In a game of Cock-Tell Us, host Andy Cohen had Carrie address what her crew members could do to improve themselves.

Elli was first to pop up with Carrie, saying, “You’re ego.” Joe Bradley was up next, and Carrie thinks is too bro-y.

“Her dance moves,” was Carrie’s reply for Aesha, which made Andy chuckle. Carrie noted that Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford should work on not serving guests they are allergic to.

Laundry was, of course, what Bri should improve on, while Nathan Gallagher was told to be kinder to Gael Cameron. Carrie shared that Bosun Iain Maclean needed to “talk less,” and Gael didn’t get an improvement because Carrie just thinks she’s a “sweetheart.”

Season 9 of Below Deck Med is coming to an end, and we have to admit we wish we had more Carrie O’Neill this season. She came in and shook up the interior crew while standing by her chief stew.

Here’s hoping Carrie gets another Below Deck Med season.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.