Below Deck alum Chef Ben Robinson splits from Kaira Cabral: ‘No longer getting married’

Below Deck alum Chef Ben Robinson shared a life update as fans wondered if he was still engaged to Kiara Cabral.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the couple announced their engagement in May 2023.

However, eagle-eyed Below Deck fans recently noticed that Ben’s Instagram didn’t feature his engagement news.

In fact, Kiara has been wiped clean from his social media platform.

Not long after the rumor mill got buzzing that Ben and Kiara split, he set the record straight.

Taking it to Instagram, Ben announced that he and Kiara had gone their separate ways.

Below Deck alum Chef Ben Robinson and fiancee Kiara Cabral split

In an IG post featuring a video of a still picture with the song Free Bird by Moonlight playing, Ben revealed the meaning behind the tune.

“Hey guys, I hope everyone’s had a wonderful summer. I have missed being in touch with you, but I’m finally able to share my adventures. You will understand, it’s been difficult. I am no longer getting married…” he began his caption.

The chef revealed that he and Kiara called it quits, sharing that the decision was one he felt was the right one for both of them.

“I would rather not discuss the reasons behind these decisions, but I feel it’s important for me to express my circumstance. With any luck my grievances will be overshadowed by the support of my loyal followers, friends and family. You always give me strength,” Ben wrote.

The message ended with Ben expressing his excitement about continuing to do what he loves, cooking and sharing that passion with his fans.

Chef Ben Robinson gets love from Below Deck family

The comment section of Ben’s post was filled with so much love from his Below Deck family, which consists of fans and friends.

Kate Chastain joked that she needs to screen all of his future girlfriends. Below Deck Med costar Colin Macy-O’Toole, who appeared with Ben in Season 2, gave his friends some positive encouragement.

The fans didn’t hold back either, including one who’s ready for a Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate, and Ben spin-off show.

Other fans showed up and joked about wanting him and Kate to be a couple and their desire to have him back in the Below Deck world.

Fans made it clear the new chefs in the franchise don’t hold a candle to Chef Ben. However, they shouldn’t hold their breath because going back isn’t in the cards for him. Ben’s busy doing his own thing.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.