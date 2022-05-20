Kail Lowry’s friends come to Teen Mom 2 alum’s defense, make threats amid feud with Briana DeJesus

Kail’s friends are ready to defend her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry has some ride-or-die friends on her side.

Kail has found herself embroiled in several feuds lately, mostly involving her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

Last summer, Kail’s long-standing feud with Briana DeJesus came to a head when she filed a defamation lawsuit against her, which was recently dismissed by a judge.

Briana recently hosted a “Bash Kail” party in Florida to commemorate the lawsuit being dismissed, which she claimed as a legal victory.

Amid all of the drama, Kail’s friends have come to her defense on social media and proven their loyalty to the podcasting mom of four.

Kail Lowry’s podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley comes to her defense against Briana DeJesus

When Briana recently tweeted, “I’ve seen a few crazy things on the internet these last few days,” Kail’s friend and Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley spoke up.

“Same here 🙂,” read Lindsie’s sarcastic reply, prompting Briana to write back, “U wanna chat? I can send u my number.”

Lindsie continued to come back at Briana, this time tweeting, “Tbh, I think we’ve all seen & heard enough.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail’s BFF defends the former Teen Mom 2 star over Briana’s lawsuit party

Another one of Kail’s BFFs, Bone Estrada, came to her defense when former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans boasted about attending Bri’s “Bash Kail” party.

“Imagining flying out to celebrate someone you ‘hate’ so embarrassing,” Bone wrote in her Instagram Stories. Responding to Jenelle getting inked with a dollar sign at Briana’s party, Bone continued, “Y’all got tattoos 😂😂😂😂 Kail get the restraining orders ready.”

Bone didn’t stop there – she continued her rant, this time threatening Kail’s enemies: “Invite me to the next party so I can give y’all the a** beating y’all need so badly 😂😭”

While Briana was celebrating her legal victory last weekend, Kail decided to lie low and soft-launched her new boyfriend on Instagram. Initially, Kail only shared a photo of their hands intertwined, still giving no clues about his identity.

However, just days later, Kail shared another pic of her boyfriend – suspected “Hot Neighbor” Elijah Scott – this time showing all but his face. During a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Kail admitted to Lindsie Chrisley that Elijah is the “love of her life” and she is even considering marriage again because things are going so well.

“So it’s crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that’s how I feel,” Kail shared. “I feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to premiere in the near future, so stay tuned.