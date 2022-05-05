Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry ‘met the love of her life’ and is ready to go public with their relationship

Kail Lowry is ready to reveal the “love of her life” to the public. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has found the “love of her life” and says she’s ready to go public with their relationship.

Kail has kept her romantic life private from fans and critics in recent years, although Teen Mom 2 fans have speculated about her current boyfriend. Many of them think it’s Elijah Scott, or “Hot Neighbor,” as Kail often refers to him on her podcasts.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry: ‘I met the love of my life’

However, at this point, Kail is ready to come forward with her boyfriend’s identity.

During the most recent episode of her podcast Coffee Convos with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail made her admission when the two discussed bridesmaids backing out of weddings at the last minute.

When Kail mentioned what she would do in that scenario if she ever got married again, Lindsie questioned, “Wait, is a wedding back on the table?”

“Um … I would say yes,” Kail disclosed, much to Lindsie’s shock, who asked Kail when her change of mind took place.

“I met the love of my life and I…” Kail began before Lindsie excitedly interrupted her and asked how she knew he was the one.

“So it’s crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that’s how I feel. I feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever,” Kail shared. Next, Kail told her listeners that she’s ready to reveal her boyfriend’s identity.

Kail is ‘just ready’ to introduce her boyfriend to the public

“You know how I said, like when I get engaged or when I get married, I’m just gonna like post them? I’m like ready to like soft launch, you know? Like, I’m ready,” the mom of four continued. “And it just feels like we’ve been best friends forever and now we’re just like together, you know? Like I feel like I’ve known him forever.”

Kail added that she’s “just ready” to share her new man with the world and said, “Like I’m excited about it, I feel good about it.” Kail is so ready to share her new boyfriend that she has already chosen which pic she’s going to share.

Kail has been open about going back and forth between wanting to get married again. Her most recent answer came during an Instagram Q&A earlier this month when she told her fans of getting hitched, “It really depends on the day you ask. Today, probably not. Next week, I’ll be pinning wedding dresses.”

