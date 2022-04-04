Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry talks getting married again, training herself to cope with toxic exes

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 talked about whether she would ever get married a second time and how she copes with toxic exes. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry cleared the air about getting married again and how she “trained” herself to deal with toxic exes.

Kail has a lot going on in her life, between filming for Teen Mom 2 (though not as frequently these days), raising her four sons she shares between three fathers and all of the feuds she’s embroiled in currently.

Over the weekend, Kail found some time to answer some fans’ questions in a Sunday Q&A on social media.

Will Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry get married again?

One question that Kail has received repeatedly is whether or not she’ll ever get married again. Kail was married once, to her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The two were married from 2012 to 2016 and share one son, 8-year-old Lincoln.

“Would you ever want to get married again?” asked one of Kail’s curious followers.

The 30-year-old reality TV star explained, “I always say it depends on the day y’all ask & today I would say, it would be considered in the right circumstances 🤍”

Last year around the same time, Kail answered her fans regarding getting hitched once again and her answer hasn’t changed much.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“I get this question all the time,” Kail told her fans in April 2021. “It really depends on the day you ask. Today, probably not. Next week, I’ll be pinning wedding dresses.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

How Kail has ‘trained’ herself to get over a toxic ex

Another question from one of Kail’s followers touched on a more sensitive topic. “How did you train yourself to get over the person you loved that was a toxic pos?! ❤” they asked.

“Separation & distance,” Kail answered before adding, “Time & therapy. Very minimal interactions (only via email). It’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do but it’s so worth it. Hang in there. It gets better 😔🤍🤞🏼”

Although Kail didn’t mention which person she loved was the “toxic pos,” it’s likely she was referring to her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, who is the father to her sons 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Kail and Chris have each mentioned on separate occasions that they try to primarily communicate via email. Kail and Chris have a tumultuous past that has recently come to a head.

In her court deposition amid her lawsuit with nemesis Briana DeJesus, Kail claimed that Chris was “abusive” and “almost killed” her.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.