Kail Lowry continues to tease Teen Mom 2 fans about the identity of the ‘love of her life’ with new pic

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is ready to go public with her new boyfriend.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail first soft-launched her boyfriend over the weekend, sharing just a pic of their hands intertwined as they watched TV from bed.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have speculated that Kail’s new man is Elijah Scott, or “Hot Neighbor,” as she has referred to him on her podcasts to protect his identity.

Now, Kail is teasing even more of her boyfriend, this time showing more than just his hand.

Kail Lowry teases new boyfriend with another pic

Following Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion episode, Kail took to Instagram to share the pic, which she captioned, “All good over here 🥰.”

The candid pic shows Kail and her boyfriend in the kitchen. Kail covered her mouth as she laughed, her new man standing in front of her.

The pic only reveals the back of Kail’s man, showing that he sported a black hat, black hoodie, and black pants as he rested one hand on the countertop.

Teen Mom 2 fans are excited for Kail’s new relationship

In the comments section, Kail received mostly positive feedback from her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

Kail’s Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host Vee Rivera commented, “Ohhhh s**t the soft launch 🚀” while Kail asked her followers, “What do y’all think he said to me to make me laugh? 😂”

Beauty guru Morgan Hanbery wrote, “❤️ So happy for you,” to which Kail replied, “love you babe.”

Lindsie Chrisley, who is Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast co-host, played off Kail’s caption and wrote, “It’s great over here.”

Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion teased Kail introducing her boyfriend on camera. During the preview for Part 2 of the reunion, Dr. Drew asked Kail if she would be willing to introduce her boyfriend to the cameras.

Although viewers didn’t get to see him yet, it looks as though the identity of Kail’s “love of her life” will officially be revealed next week. Kail was open to the idea and before the preview ended, she was on her way to grab her boyfriend to introduce him to the cameras.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on MTV.