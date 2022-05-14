Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry soft-launches boyfriend in new pic

Kail soft-launched her boyfriend with a pic on social media. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has made good on her promise to soft-launch her relationship with the secret love of her life.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail revealed during the May 5 episode of her podcast Coffee Convos that she had met the love of her life and was ready to go public with his identity and their relationship.

Now, Kail has come through for her millions of social media followers and podcast listeners.

Kail Lowry makes good on her promise to soft-launch boyfriend

The 30-year-old reality TV star and podcast host chose to make her soft launch in her Instagram Stories, where she shared an obscure photo of herself and her new man’s hands.

Kail didn’t provide any information or text other than the location, which was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the pic, it appears that Kail and her man are lying in bed together, as he rested his hand on top of hers.

A set of French doors can be seen in the near distance along with a wall-mounted TV. It’s unclear whether it’s an older photo or if it was taken recently.

Who is the Teen Mom 2 star’s new boyfriend?

Kail’s man’s identity is still under wraps at this point, although most Teen Mom 2 viewers and Kail’s podcast listeners have surmised that it’s “Hot Neighbor,” or Elijah Scott. Kail often refers to “Hot Neighbor” during her podcasts and from the information she’s provided, it seems as though her new man is a 23-year-old divorcee, has served time in the U.S. Army, has no children of his own, and lives on the same street as the Teen Mom 2 star.

“I met the love of my life,” Kail revealed during the podcast episode in which she mentioned soft-launching her boyfriend. She added, “So it’s crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that’s how I feel. I feel like I’ve known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever.”

Could Kail’s share on social media mean that she’s close to tying the knot? During her podcast conversation with Lindsie Chrisley, she revealed that she would post her boyfriend when she was ready to get engaged or when she’s married.

“You know how I said, like when I get engaged or when I get married, I’m just gonna like post them?” Kail reminded Lindsie during the episode. “I’m like ready to like soft launch, you know? Like, I’m ready.”

Now that Kail has soft-launched her new man, can her fans expect a hard launch next? Kail hasn’t been comfortable sharing her personal life with MTV’s cameras, so we’ll see how much she shares now that she’s not filming for Teen Mom 2.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.