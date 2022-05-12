Kail Lowry makes statement to fans regarding filming for Teen Mom 2: ‘I am done!’

Kail Lowry confirmed to her fans that she’s no longer filming for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Kail Lowry says she’s “done” with Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have been curious about Kail’s future with the franchise since she’s been dropping hints about quitting and abbreviated her filming time this season.

The 30-year-old mom of four has been filming for the Teen Mom franchise for 12 years, getting her start on 16 and Pregnant in 2010.

Lately, though, Kail has admitted that she’s struggling with sharing her personal matters with MTV’s cameras.

Kail Lowry tells fans of filming for Teen Mom 2: ‘I am done!’

After a dramatic Season 11 finale episode earlier this week, Kail confirmed to her fan base that she will no longer be taking part in filming.

Several screenshots of Kail’s post have made their way across social media. Teen Mom Talk on Instagram shared Kail’s message, which she wrote in a private Facebook for fans of her Barely Famous podcast.

One of Kail’s supporters posted in the group on Wednesday, “If Kail is done with Teen Mom, I will never watch TM2 again. Literally only watched that franchise for Kail.”

Kail, who is a member and also one of the admins of the group, responded, “I am done! I declined the new show, TMFR & girls night in.”

The new show Kail spoke of is the rumored combined-cast spinoff, which Monsters and Critics previously reported. According to sources, the show will choose some of the cast members from the franchise, but some of the moms will lose their spot on the show.

TMFR, or Teen Mom Family Reunion, wrapped its first season and was renewed for a second. Kail declined to film TMFR citing business reasons, saying that it wasn’t worth it financially to her and she was too busy with her other work. Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, the other show Kail declined to film, wasn’t as successful as TMFR in its first season.

Last month, Kail hosted Perez Hilton on her Barely Famous podcast. When Hilton pressed Kail about her future with the franchise, she admitted that she wouldn’t be participating in the new spinoff.

“I don’t… right now, the way that I look at it, I just don’t… I just don’t want to,” Kail shared. “They asked me, they called me, um and, I congratulated them on, you know, being able to do that.”

Kail added that she would consider filming for Teen Mom 2 again if it meant she would get her own spinoff show in which she could control the narrative, as she feels the show is edited to cloud her “full transparency.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail not filming

Although Kail received an outpouring of support from her fans in her private Facebook group, Teen Mom 2 viewers on Instagram felt differently.

One Teen Mom 2 viewer compared Kail to Farrah Abraham, one of the most controversial cast members from the franchise: “Good riddance Farrah #2.”

“Don’t let the door hit ya in 🍑,” wrote a Teen Mom 2 viewer who isn’t sad about Kail’s departure from the network.

Kail has admitted on several occasions that she makes more income podcasting than she does filming for Teen Mom 2, and with three podcasts and her own podcast network, it seems that’s where she’s focusing her professional attention moving forward.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.