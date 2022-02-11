Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry launches new Barely Famous podcast, KILLR podcast network

Kail Lowry is launching a third podcast, Barely Famous, on February 18. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry’s life is about to get even busier as the Teen Mom 2 star just announced she’s launching a third podcast.

Kail already hosts two podcasts, Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, and Baby Mamas No Drama with her co-host Vee Rivera (who also happens to be her baby daddy Jo Rivera’s wife).

Now, the busy mom of four is about to tackle another podcast, Barely Famous, which launches next week on February 18.

Kail took to Instagram to make the announcement, where she shared a video of some behind-the-scenes clips while recording with some of her guests.

Barely Famous’ trailer touts: “Your Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, is bringing you the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect!”

“With exes, friends, celebrities, TikTokers, and everyone in between, things will definitely get weird,” the trailer continued. “It’s a side of Kail you’ve never heard before! No topic is off-limits. See you every Friday!”

In the trailer, Kail tells her listeners, “It’s your favorite villain and Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, and it’s like podcasting is the only thing I’m good at. So, with that being said, I’m bringing you the most raw, real, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you never expect.”

“Is it my ex? Is it your ex? Things are definitely gonna get weird, but new episodes drop every Friday so download and subscribe on your favorite podcast app. We’ll see you there.”

Over on her Instagram Stories, Kail elaborated on what her fans can expect from the podcast and assured them it wouldn’t be replacing her other two podcasts.

While sitting in the school pick-up line for her son Lincoln, Kail told her followers she felt “so supported” on her new podcast journey, noting that she’s already received plenty of supportive comments on her Instagram post.

Barely Famous will be different from Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama but won’t replace them

Kail pointed out that Barely Famous will touch on people she grew up with, people she’s friends with now and will take a look into “who Kail is,” before and after Teen Mom 2, and she promised to spill all the tea, including the “good, the bad, and the ugly.”

“I want it be like, more personal, um, and also interview like other reality stars and things like that, but in a different way than I would on Coffee Convos or Baby Mamas,” Kail shared.

The mom of four also told her fans to submit requests for podcast guests and mentioned that she’s already conducted three interviews with “people you may or may not expect.” Kail added that she wants her third podcast to be super “fun and lighthearted.”

Some eagle-eyed Teen Mom 2 fans might have noticed that Kail has mentioned she has founded the KILLR podcast network. KILLR plays off the first letters of her and her four sons’ names: Kail, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Romello (her youngest son Creed’s middle name) and Kail is often seen wearing a necklace sporting the letters.

Kail has had success with her Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama podcasts, and since taking a hiatus from filming for Teen Mom 2 and having a “really hard time” sharing her personal life, it looks as though Kail might be ready to start taking her career in another direction.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.