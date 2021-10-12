Kail Lowry says she hasn’t filmed Teen Mom 2 in ‘about 3 months,’ took a pay cut

Kail Lowry gave an update about filming for Teen Mom 2 this season. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry updated her fans about the status of filming for the show and it may come as a surprise to some.

Kail has been open about the fact that lately, she hasn’t been filming for Teen Mom 2 as much as usual.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans think that when Kail’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, joined the cast, that’s when she backed off.

It’s also speculated that Kail has refused to film some segments for next season’s Teen Mom 2 to avoid her interactions with Chris being aired on the show.

Kail Lowry hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in ‘about 3 months’

Now, Kail has told her fans that she hasn’t filmed in quite some time and that she even took a pay cut because of it.

The 29-year-old mom of four took to her Instagram Stories to answer some fan questions, Q&A-style.

Teen Mom Talk on Instagram shared screenshots of Kail’s questions and answers on their Feed and Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted.

The first question from a fan of Kail’s asked, “Are you still not filming?

Along with a pic of herself with her Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF, Leah Messer, Kail answered, “I haven’t filmed for about 3 months 😬”

Another one of Kail’s fans wanted to know if the MTV star gets nervous about her financial situation since stopping filming for Teen Mom 2.

They asked her, “Do you get nervous for not filming? Financially wise?”

This time, Kail included a pic of herself and Leah from their trip to the Dominican Republic, sporting matching hot pink swimsuits while they partied on a yacht.

Kail Lowry says she took a ‘pay cut’ as a result of not filming

“I don’t think anyone WANTS to take a pay cut,” Kail told her fans. “But you can’t put a price on peace of mind 💕”

Teen Mom 2 fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Kail’s confessions.

“then…. quit…” wrote one fan who seemed to think drama can be avoided if Kail would just quietly walk away from filming for the franchise.

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer felt that it’s not just Kail who should stop filming. They commented, “It’s probably time they all stop filming honestly.”

Pic credit: @teenmomtalktmt/Instagram

One Teen Mom 2 fan compared Kail’s behavior to that of a Teen Mom OG alum. “She’s becoming farrah slowly but surely,” they wrote.

In August, shortly after news broke that Chris Lopez signed his contract with MTV, Kail told her fans that she was not filming new episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Kail set the record straight in September when a fan asked her why she “refused” to film for Teen Mom 2. Kail clarified that she didn’t refuse, but rather “chose” not to film.

After Kail made it clear that she wasn’t filming for Teen Mom 2, at least temporarily, fans of the show felt she was holding out, hoping MTV would cut ties with Chris before she resumes filming.

Teen Mom 2 fans will have to wait until next season’s premiere is announced to find out how little Kail actually filmed and if Chris used filming as an opportunity to air some of Kail’s dirty laundry.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.