Kail Lowry continues to spark rumors she’s getting her own Teen Mom 2 spinoff show

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry recently teased her fans about getting her own spinoff, and she continued to fuel rumors about filming her own show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail told her fans that she wants her own Teen Mom 2 spinoff show.

Kail’s fans were supportive of her idea, but she didn’t elaborate on her concept any further until this weekend.

Kail Lowry films Teen Mom 2 reunion from home, sparks more rumors about her own show

Kail opted not to join her castmates Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, and Jade Cline in-person in California on the big stage for the Season 11 reunion. Instead, Kail filmed for the Teen Mom 2 reunion from the comfort of her new Delaware home.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Kail shared a post, teasing a show with her signature tagline, Kail and the Chaos. She captioned the post, “could y’all picture #KailandtheChaos as a show?! Imagine this is my first confessional 😂🥴”

Her post featured a photo of Kail filming in the background, with a close-up shot of the camera in the foreground.

Although Kail appeared to be joking, some of her fans weren’t and took to the comments where they pressed her about her own show.

Teen Mom 2 fans press Kail Lowry about a spinoff show

One of Kail’s fans thought her show would do well as far as viewers are concerned: “Ratings would sky rocket 📈👏🏼,” they told her.

Kail hinted that at this point, her own show is the only way she’ll share her personal life with viewers, replying, “the only way I’m willing to tell all atp.”

Another one of Kail’s fans asked whether she was trying to throw a hint their way. “Are you trying to tell us something!!!😮” they commented.

Kail clarified that she doesn’t yet have her own show and was just teasing. “No I’m just playing but that would be cool,” Kail responded to her curious fan.

“You NEED your own show. Heavily speaking this into existence 🙌,” commented another one of Kail’s fans, to which she replied, “yesssss please.”

Last month, rumors were swirling about a Teen Mom merger show that would combine some cast members from OG and 2. Kail confirmed that she wouldn’t be part of the conglomerate cast but didn’t specify whether it was by choice or because she wasn’t asked to participate.

Kail’s actions lately have most Teen Mom 2 viewers thinking she’s slowly stepping away from filming for the show. She’s been focusing on her three podcasts and her own podcast network while sharing that she’s struggled to share her personal life with the cameras these days.

Kail has been sharing her story with Teen Mom 2 audiences since 2011. However, she’s not completely happy with the way MTV has portrayed her storyline, and having her own show would mean Kail can control her own narrative more.

So the question remains: if Kail got picked up for her own spinoff, would Teen Mom 2 fans watch?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.