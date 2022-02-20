Kail Lowry opens up about not filming for Teen Mom 2, whether she’ll join cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion

Kail Lowry dished on whether she’ll return for Teen Mom 2 and Family Reunion. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Kail Lowry recently spilled the tea about her appearance on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 and whether she’ll film for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Teen Mom Family Reunion, MTV’s latest spinoff show within the Teen Mom franchise, was picked up for Season 2.

Kail stated last year that she wouldn’t be filming Season 1 of TMFR because it wasn’t “financially worth it,” even though it was reportedly her idea to film a spinoff show.

News also broke recently that Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, March 8. Kail has been part of the cast of Teen Mom 2 since 2011, after her initial stint on 16 and Pregnant, where viewers were first introduced to her.

Is Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry preparing fans for her exit from the franchise?

With the buzz around TMFR and Teen Mom 2 being renewed, Kail recently took to her Instagram Stories to answer questions related to both shows and what her involvement will be.

One of Kail’s fans sent a question to the mom of four, asking her, “Will you be on the next season of TM?”

“Good question,” Kail responded. “Um, I know I’m in the trailer. I’ve done VO (voice-over) for a couple of episodes but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months.”

Kail previously told her fans that she took a hiatus from filming for Teen Mom 2, which coincided with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, signing on with MTV as a cast member on the show.

Subsequently, Kail took a pay cut, which she admitted is fine by her.

Kail Lowry reveals whether she’ll film for Teen Mom Family Reunion

Another question aimed at Kail from an Instagram follower asked the New York Times best-selling author, “Since TMFR got renewed, are you gonna join????”

Kail was succinct in her answer, which simply read, “I don’t think so.”

Although Kail blamed financial reasons for not participating in the spinoff, TMFR fans think she was trying to avoid her nemesis, Briana DeJesus, by not filming alongside the rest of the cast.

Next, Kail clarified her Teen Mom 2 filming hiatus when another fan asked her, “U said u didn’t film tm for 6mths- by choice or they didn’t call u to film?”

Kail told her fans, “I didn’t want to.”

When it comes to getting paid for her appearance on Teen Mom 2, Kail’s fans were curious how it would work since she chose to skip out on filming for half a year.

“You still getting a TM check for those episode I hope???” asked another one of Kail’s curious fans.

Kail explained, “I won’t get paid for the episodes I’m not in but I’m ok with that.”

Earlier this month, Kail hinted during her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama that her time on Teen Mom 2 might be coming to an end.

“Like, I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime for me filming,” Kail said of her filming hiatus . “It’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

Now, with a third podcast under her belt, along with her other business ventures, it seems as though Kail might be transitioning from filming for the Teen Mom franchise and embarking on other interests — only time will tell.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.