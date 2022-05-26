Kail Lowry opens up about the real reason she decided to leave Teen Mom 2: ‘It was time to move on’

Kail shared the actual reason she stopped filming for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry is officially a Teen Mom 2 alum, and she recently shared the real reasons she decided to step away from the franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kail said her goodbyes to Teen Mom 2 during the Season 11 reunion on May 24.

As her segment ended, Dr. Drew questioned whether she would be returning. “I hope this is not the end of your journey. Do you want to stay on the show?” he asked Kail.

“Not necessarily, no. I think that I need to move on. I need to do my own thing…” Kail told Dr. Drew, adding, “I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should just part ways. This should be the end.”

Now, Kail is sharing the real reasons she left Teen Mom 2. Sitting down to talk with E! News’ Daily Pop, the 30-year-old mom of four shared her plans for her family now that she no longer has ties to MTV.

Kail Lowry on leaving Teen Mom 2: ‘It was time to move on’

As it turns out, Kail wants to work on herself and focus on her kids. Teen Mom 2 no longer served her well, so she decided to say goodbye.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” Kail shared. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Kail also said that she uses her openness about her life and struggles as an advantage when it comes to conversations with her four sons — Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

“I know I get a lot of backlash for some of the choices that I make, but I’m just so open about the things that I do and the mistakes that I’ve made that I feel good about using my mistakes as an open line of communication with my kids,” Kail told the outlet. “If they have a question about something, we can explain it, we can talk about it.”

Kail shared that she’s “excited for the next chapter.” Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Now that Kail is no longer filming for TV, she wants to spend more time with her new boyfriend, whose identity has yet to be officially revealed. She also joked (once again — hint hint, MTV) about getting a spinoff show of her own and teased that she would share details about her love life if that were to happen.

Kail has the support of her boyfriend in the next chapter of life

“It’s refreshing to have someone who just fully supports what I want to do and where I want to be,” Kail said of her new man. “I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together.”

Although she has one less thing to worry about now that she isn’t filming for Teen Mom 2, Kail still has her hands full and struggles to keep up with her daily schedule at times, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I can’t keep most of my appointments and all of the end of the year school activities under control right now,” Kail joked, adding, “It’s honestly fun and I don’t know what I would do without the chaos.”

You can watch Kail’s interview in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.