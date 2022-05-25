Kail Lowry officially parts ways with Teen Mom 2: ‘This should be the end’

Kail said her official goodbyes to Teen Mom 2 and Dr. Drew during Part 2 of the reunion. Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion saw one of the show’s original cast members, Kail Lowry, say her goodbyes to the franchise.

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion aired Tuesday night, putting an end to the show as viewers know it, as well as an end to Kail’s career with MTV.

Kail Lowry has hinted at not filming for months

Kail has been teasing for months that she’s through filming for Teen Mom 2. Shortly after reports revealed that her ex Chris Lopez joined the cast last year, she began opting out of filming.

Kail hosts three podcasts and has mentioned during multiple episodes that she’s no longer filming for Teen Mom 2, but she made her announcement official with an on-camera goodbye at the reunion.

Rather than joining her castmates in California to film the reunion, Kail filmed from her home in Delaware. Towards the end of her segment, Kail once again hinted that she was done filming.

“I hope this is not the end of your journey. Do you want to stay on the show?” Dr. Drew asked.

“Not necessarily, no. I think that I need to move on. I need to do my own thing….” Kail responded.

Dr. Drew was shocked and asked his co-host Nessa Diab, “I’m not gonna say goodbye to her today, am I?!”

Kail Lowry’s farewell to Teen Mom 2

Kail once again interjected and told him, “I don’t know, I feel like we should,” shocking Dr. Drew.

“Yeah. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready,” Kail continued. “I think that we should just part ways. This should be the end.”

Kail admitted that after a six-month-long hiatus from filming, she struggled to share her personal life with cameras. “It’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal,” she admitted in February 2022.

Before the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kail commented in a private Facebook group for her Barely Famous podcast listeners, where her fans were questioning her about her future with the show. “I am done!” she told them earlier this month.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.